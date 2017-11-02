You might be able to get an iPhone X sooner than you think

The iPhone X is unquestionably the most anticipated iPhone release we’ve seen in years. In fact, it’s fair to say that the excitement surrounding the iPhone X is at a level we haven’t seen since Apple launched the original iPhone more than 10 years ago. Tomorrow morning, after months of endless speculation and hype, the iPhone X will finally arrive in stores and on the doorsteps of customers who managed to get their pre-orders in early. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that we’ve seen no shortage of reports indicating that iPhone X supply will be extremely constrained at launch. According to sources with connections to Apple’s supply chain, there were initially some significant manufacturing issues pertaining to the dot projector on the iPhone X’s TrueDepth camera system. And while Apple has reportedly worked past those early hurdles, many folks who placed orders for the iPhone X were seeing estimated shipping times of a few weeks.

Not to worry, it’s now starting to look like iPhone X supply may be more plentiful than initially imagined. While this isn’t to say that customers will be able to get an iPhone X this weekend, folks who placed pre-orders today noticed that shipping estimates have improved to 3-4 weeks, a vast improvement from early shipping estimates of 5-6 weeks. Now before you get too excited, the improved shipping estimates appear to be for buyers outside of the United States. Indeed, buyers looking to order the iPhone X on any of the major U.S. carriers today are still seeing shipping estimates of 5-6 weeks.

For buyers who put an iPhone X pre-order in last week, there are also reports that shipping times have improved by 1-2 weeks, which is to say you might want to double check your outstanding order for any surprising and welcome changes.