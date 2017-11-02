The iPhone X was supposed to launch in 2018

Apple on Friday will launch the iPhone X In various markets around the world, making the first November release for an iPhone ever. Yes, this iPhone arrives more than a month later than the usual September timeframe.

It turns out, however, that the delayed iPhone X is actually here a year earlier than planned.

Apple said in an interview with Mashable that the work on the iPhone X started three years ago. But Apple wanted to make an all-screen handset since the original iPhone.

“It’s been a dream we’ve had since iPhone 1,” Apple’s senior vice president of marketing Phil Schiller said. “We’ve had a dream since Day One to make it all screen, edge to edge.”

However, the tech wasn’t there yet. And Apple aimed for a 2018 release for the iPhone X. But, according to Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering Dan Riccio, with a lot of hard work, talent, grit, and determination we were able to deliver them this year.”

He also said that the accelerated development meant there was no time for last-minute changes, and Apple went all-in for replacing the home button and Touch ID with Face ID. That’s something Riccio told TechCrunch also. “We spent no time looking at [putting] fingerprints on the back or through the glass or on the side,” he said.

He also added that the iPhone X design was finalized last November, an information Apple PR apparently didn’t want to give out. ““Quite frankly, this program was on such a fast track to be offered [and] enabled this year. We had to lock [the design] very, very early. We actually locked the design, to let you know, in November,” the exec said.

