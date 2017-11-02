Black Friday 2017 technically isn’t until November 24th, which is still three weeks away. Of course everyone knows that the moment the calendar page flips from October to November, Black Friday shopping season is in full effect. It’s true that the biggest sales in terms of hype and deal volume won’t take place until Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, but you don’t need to wait until then to find deep discounts. In fact, some of the deals you’ll find beginning November 1st are just as good as any Black Friday sale, but without all the stress and chaos that comes along with Black Friday.

Retailers across the country went live with their pre-Black Friday sales on Wednesday, November 1st, and millions of shoppers are already taking advantage of the discounts. In this post, we’ll show you the five best pre-Black Friday sales you can find online right now.

Amazon

Amazon kicked off a massive “Countdown to Black Friday” sale on Wednesday, and we told you all about it. The countdown header might be gone and those particular deals might be over, but Amazon still has the heat turned up on its daily deals right now and it will continue to crank up the heat straight through until Black Friday arrives… and then again all week long for Cyber Week, of course.

So what kind of deals can you expect to find right now on Amazon? Here are just a few examples:

The best part about Amazon’s run up to Black Friday is that we’ll see new deals added each and every day beginning right now. You can check out Amazon’s sale page right here.

Walmart

If Amazon is already turning up the heat on its pre-Black Friday deals, you know Walmart won’t be far behind. The retailer has a dedicated page of “Holiday Specials” full of products that are already discounted ahead of Black Friday. Here are some examples:

eBay

eBay has been more than just an auction site for years now, and you’ll find a ton of killer sales on its “Huge Deals for First Minute Shoppers” page. Why wait for the last minute when you can save at the first minute? Here are some of the deals you’ll find on eBay:

Groupon

There are always great deals to be found on Groupon, but right now the site has a big “12 Days of Doorbusters” sale happening that offers even deeper discounts than usual. Here are some examples:

Dell

Last but not least, Dell has a huge two-day sale happening right now that began on Wednesday. Yes, that means you only have one more day to shop Dell’s “Black Friday PC Deals Now” sale, which is over at 8:00 AM ET on Friday. Here are a few deals to give you an idea of what to expect: