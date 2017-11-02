Black Friday 2017 technically isn’t until November 24th, which is still three weeks away. Of course everyone knows that the moment the calendar page flips from October to November, Black Friday shopping season is in full effect. It’s true that the biggest sales in terms of hype and deal volume won’t take place until Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, but you don’t need to wait until then to find deep discounts. In fact, some of the deals you’ll find beginning November 1st are just as good as any Black Friday sale, but without all the stress and chaos that comes along with Black Friday.
Retailers across the country went live with their pre-Black Friday sales on Wednesday, November 1st, and millions of shoppers are already taking advantage of the discounts. In this post, we’ll show you the five best pre-Black Friday sales you can find online right now.
Amazon
Amazon kicked off a massive “Countdown to Black Friday” sale on Wednesday, and we told you all about it. The countdown header might be gone and those particular deals might be over, but Amazon still has the heat turned up on its daily deals right now and it will continue to crank up the heat straight through until Black Friday arrives… and then again all week long for Cyber Week, of course.
So what kind of deals can you expect to find right now on Amazon? Here are just a few examples:
- CHOETECH Qi Certified T511 Qi Wireless Charger Pad: $14.99 (reg. $20)
- TaoTronics Sound Bar: $89.99 (reg. $139.99)
- BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $109 (reg. $150)
- LeEco 85″ 4K Ultra HD Smart active LED TV: $2,999 (reg. $4,999)
- TaoTronics Wireless 4.1 Magnetic aptX Stereo Earphones: $25.99 (reg. $49.99)
- GoPro Hero5 Black: $359.99 (reg. $449.99)
- Hoover BH52210PC Cruise Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner: $94.99 (reg. $179.99)
- Onkyo HT-S3800 5.1 Channel Home Theater Package: $199.99 (reg. $317.12)
- Certified Refurbished Echo Dot: $34.99 (reg. $44.99)
- Logitech Harmony Ultimate One Universal Remote: $142.99 (reg. $249.99)
The best part about Amazon’s run up to Black Friday is that we’ll see new deals added each and every day beginning right now. You can check out Amazon’s sale page right here.
Walmart
If Amazon is already turning up the heat on its pre-Black Friday deals, you know Walmart won’t be far behind. The retailer has a dedicated page of “Holiday Specials” full of products that are already discounted ahead of Black Friday. Here are some examples:
- Samsung 55″Class FHD (1080P) Smart LED TV (UN55J6201AFXZA): $597.99 (reg. $1599.99)
- Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum: $199 (reg. $279)
- Braun Series 7 790cc-4 Foil Electric Shaver with Clean & Charge Station: $176 (reg. $269.97)
- Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6 32GB Prepaid Smartphone, Space Gray: $199 (reg. $399)
- Dyson DC34 Bagless Cordless Hand Vacuum: $99 (reg. $169)
eBay
eBay has been more than just an auction site for years now, and you’ll find a ton of killer sales on its “Huge Deals for First Minute Shoppers” page. Why wait for the last minute when you can save at the first minute? Here are some of the deals you’ll find on eBay:
- KitchenAid 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: $249.99 (reg. $579.99)
- LG Electronics OLED55B7A 55-inch 4k Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $1,399 (reg. 2,995)
- ASUS VZ279H Frameless 27” IPS Widescreen 1080P Ultra-Slim Monitor: $134.99 (reg. $209.99)
- LG G5 H830T 32GB GSM Unlocked Smartphone: $209.99 (reg. $479.99)
- SoundLogic XT Slimline HD Universal 360 Degree Audio & Video Adjustable Dash Cam: $20.49 (reg. $99.99)
Groupon
There are always great deals to be found on Groupon, but right now the site has a big “12 Days of Doorbusters” sale happening that offers even deeper discounts than usual. Here are some examples:
- Tempered Glass Screen Protector—iPhone 6/7/8 and 6/7/8 Plus: $4.99 (reg. 39.99)
- Silicone Sport Replacement Band for Apple Watch Series 1, 2, & 3: $7.99 (reg. $49)
- StraightFaded Men’s Lightweight Rhino Hoodies: $9.99 (reg. $48)
- 10 Ft Apple-Certified Braided Lightning Cable (1-, 2-, or 3-Pack): $8.99 (reg. $49.99)
- 10Ft. 300-LED Warm White String Curtain Light: $12.99 (reg. $39.99)
Dell
Last but not least, Dell has a huge two-day sale happening right now that began on Wednesday. Yes, that means you only have one more day to shop Dell’s “Black Friday PC Deals Now” sale, which is over at 8:00 AM ET on Friday. Here are a few deals to give you an idea of what to expect:
- Inspiron 11 3000: $179.99 and up
- Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1: $329.99 and up
- Inspiron 22 3000 Touch: $499.99 and up
- Inspiron 24 3000 Touch: $549.99 and up
- XPS 13: $999.99 and up