Lenovo’s Early Black Friday Sale features great deals on laptops, desktops and more

Black Friday isn’t for another three weeks, but in recent years, vendors and retailers have turned the entire month of November into one giant sale. For example, this week Lenovo kicked off what it’s calling the Early Black Friday Sale, discounting dozens of laptops, desktops and accessories for up to hundreds of dollars of savings.

On the landing page for the sale, Lenovo says that consumers will be able to save up to 44% on home laptops and will receive free shipping on any orders placed. The Early Black Friday Sale will end on Sunday, November 5th at midnight EST, so be sure to place your orders before then if you find something you want.

If you want to see a full list of the deals, visit Lenovo’s website, but here are some of the best we could find:

Home Laptops

Professional Laptops

Desktops

Accessories

If you don’t see anything that grabs your attention, Lenovo will almost certainly have an even bigger sale when Black Friday actually rolls around later this month. Keep an eye on BGR for more great sales all month long.