Dell’s Black Friday deals start right now with a special 48-hour sale

We’re just over three weeks away from Black Friday 2017, but don’t be surprised to see retailers kick off their sales promotions a lot earlier.

Dell is one of the companies looking to give you a head start on the holiday shopping season, and the company is holding a special 48-hour sale starting on November 1st. The same deals will run again on November 15th through Black Friday.



Dell’s doorbuster deals will start at 11:00 AM EST on Thanksgiving, continuing all night with hourly deals starting at 6:00 PM through midnight. Doorbuster sales will then kick off again at 8:00 AM on Black Friday and last until 8:00 PM. Finally, Dell’s Cyber Monday sale starts with new doorbusters hourly on November 27th, and the deals will be available until November 3rd or until they sell out.

As expected, the Dell Black Friday ad scan leaked ahead of the sale, and can be found over at BFAds. Here are some of Dell’s hot Black Friday 2017 deals, and you can shop the sale on Dell’s Black Friday page:

$1,199.99 Alienware 15 Laptop, Win10, 7th Gen i7 Processor, 6GB RAM, 1TB HDD(save $400)

$799.99 65-inch LG 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV + $150 Dell eGift Card (save $600)

$699.99 60-inch Vizio 4K Smart HDR Ultra HDTV + $200 Dell eGift Card (save $270)

$379.99 Dell Inspiron Desktop, 7th Gen i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Win 10 Home (save $270)

$299.99 Dell Inspiron 11 3000 11″ 2-in-1 Laptop Win 10, Intel Core M3, 4GB RAM & 1TB HDD (save $300)

$299.99 Playstation VR Headset & Camera Bundle + Gran Turismo Sport (save $100)

$229.99 Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 Bundle + Forza Motorsport 7 & Forza Horizon 3 (save $160)

$199.99 Sony PS4 1TB Console (save $100)

$179 Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones (save $100)

$169.99 Dell 32 Monitor 31.5” Ultra-wide HD Display (save $180)

$129.99 Dell Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop (save $120)

$99.99 Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Bluetooth Speaker (save $100)

Image Source: Dell via BFAds Image Source: Dell via BFAds