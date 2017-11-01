Best Buy punishes buyers who want an unlocked iPhone by not letting them pay $100 extra for it

Best Buy started taking preorders for the iPhone X last Friday, offering buyers various purchasing options, including carrier deals and unlocked devices. However, while the carrier prices were in line with what Apple and the mobile operators charged, Best Buy decided it’s okay to slap an extra $100 on top of the already sky-high iPhone X price for unlocked devices.

This isn’t the first time Best Buy asks for more money for unlocked handsets, but the move generated an uproar and plenty of negative coverage. Lo and behold, Best Buy decided not to let you buy unlocked handsets any longer, even if you were willing to pay the extra $100. That’s what you deserve as punishment for voicing your disappointment. No soup for you!

As Bloomberg explains, Best Buy gets a commission from carriers when buyers choose devices with installment plans. But it makes no cash when a buyer wants an unlocked phone.

Best Buy last week explained that offering different purchasing options for the iPhone X “has a cost.”

Since then, Best Buy posted an update on its blog to explain the price of unlocked iPhone X.

Thirty-six hours after we started taking pre-orders for the iPhone X, we faced a bit of a media storm because it looked like we were simply charging more money for an iPhone X, for no reason. Naturally, because we care about how the consumer perceives us, we’ve stopped selling it that way.

Wait a minute, Best Buy, we need to talk. It really looks like you’re charging more money for no reason. If you’re not getting any money for unlocked iPhone X sales that’s on you and your deal with Apple. But asking more money for an unlocked device that Apple will soon sell without charging extra is simply wrong.

Per Bloomberg, Best Buy charges $50 more for an unlocked iPhone 7 than Apple. A $50 markup seems in line with what Best Buy did with other devices. Not that Best Buy is right to do that either. But there’s nothing to explain why the iPhone X should cost $100 more than its sticker price.

If Best Buy deserves credit for the various deals and price cuts it offers its customers from time to time, it also deserves “credit” for pulling moves like this one.

Here’s Best Buy’s full statement on the iPhone X price mess: