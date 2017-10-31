Adam Driver, Star Wars’ Kylo Ren, just revealed a massive spoiler

We only have to wait about six weeks until the next Star Wars episode will hit theaters. The Last Jedi launches in mid-December, just like The Force Awakens a couple of years ago. And we have so many questions that need answers.

This brings us to Adam Driver, who plays the brand new Star Wars villain, and who’s apparently ready to share with the world a significant spoiler. The Dark Side apparently got to him, but you can avoid reading about this massive revelation by stopping right here.

In an interview with GQ Magazine the actor talked about a bunch of Star Wars things, including his character, the Han Solo murder and Carrie Fisher. But Driver also inadvertently — or intentionally — let it slip out that Rey is actually a princess in hiding. “Who is Rey?” is probably our most burning questions, and there are plenty of theories out there to explain her ways with the force.

“I remember the initial conversations about having things ‘skinned’,” Driver said, talking about Kylo Ren, “peeling away layers to evolve into other people, and the person Kylo’s pretending to be on the outside is not who he is. He’s a vulnerable kid who doesn’t know where to put his energy, but when he puts his mask on, suddenly, he’s playing a role. JJ had that idea initially and I think Rian took it to the next level.”

Rather than stopping there, Driver continued his explanation, spoiling Rey’s identity. “You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who’s hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices,” Driver said.

So if Rey is a princess, does that mean she’s the daughter of a certain princess who happens to be Kylo Ren’s mother? We have no idea yet, as Driver didn’t say.

He does feel bad about killing Han Solo though. ““When I watched the premiere, I felt sick to my stomach… Immediately, I thought I was going to puke,” he told GQ I was holding my wife [Joanne Tucker]’s hand, and she’s like, ‘You’re really cold. Are you OK?’ Because I just knew what was coming – I kill Harrison Ford – and I didn’t know how this audience of 2,000 people was going to respond to it, you know?”