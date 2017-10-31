11 things we learned from PlayStation’s Paris Games Week 2017 showcase

When it comes to video game trade events, Paris Games Week doesn’t have quite the clout of E3 or Gamescom, but on Monday, Sony turned PGW into one of the biggest and most exciting events of the year. Rather than save its huge announcements for PlayStation Experience at the end of the year, Sony packed a ton of trailers, updates and reveals into its Paris Games Week showcase, giving us a closer look at the 2018 lineup for PS4 and PS VR.

In fact, there were so many announcements on Monday that we’re only going to focus on the biggest ones in this post. Below, you’ll find trailers and details about the X most exciting games coming to PlayStation’s platforms through the rest of the year and into 2018, from the Horizon Zero Dawn expansion to Spider-Man.

Ghost of Tsushima is Sucker Punch’s next game

After seemingly wrapping up the Infamous franchise in 2014, developer Sucker Punch went dark. The studio best known for creating Sly Cooper (one of the best platforming series on the PS2) vanished off the face of the planet for over three years, but on Monday, we finally got a glimpse at what the team has been working on: an open-world samurai game called Ghost of Tsushima. Unfortunately, that’s all we know so far.

Destiny 2’s first expansion launches on December 5th

Beaten Destiny 2’s campaign and the raid already? Hit the max Power Level? Desperate for more content? Good news: The game’s first expansion, Curse of Osiris, is coming out in just over a month on December 5th. You can read more about the expansion right here, where we covered details of a massive leak.

Spelunky is getting a sequel

One of the biggest indie hits of the last decade is finally getting a sequel. We don’t know when Spelunky 2 will be released, but we do know that it is currently in development for both PlayStation 4 and PC.

Guacamelee 2 is another indie sequel worth celebrating

Speaking of hit indie titles in desperate need of sequels, the Metroidvania action-adventure game Guacamelee is getting one as well in 2018. It’s set seven years after the first game and “the very fabric of space and time” will be threatened. The good news is that you’ll be able to punch your way through every obstacle.

LocoRoco 2 is being remastered for PS4

In further indie game sequel news, the 2008 game LocoRoco 2 is being remastered for the PS4. Roll around a beautiful 4K world while getting the game’s fantastic soundtrack stuck in your head for weeks at a time.

The Gardens Between has a Braid vibe to it

The Gardens Between is a gorgeous puzzle game with time-travel mechanics and no dialog. Coming in 2018.

The Hong Kong Massacre has a Hotline Miami vibe to it

I’m fully aware that not every top-down shooter is inspired by Hotline Miami, but it’s all I can ever think about when I see games like this. That said The Hong Kong Massacre has its own art style and appears to give the player more freedom to move around the world than Hotline Miami or its sequel.

Become your own Banksy in Concrete Genie

One of the more intriguing games revealed at PGW, Concrete Genie is about a bullied kid who discovers that anything he spray paints on the walls of the city he lives in comes to life. He can use the creations to help him access areas he otherwise wouldn’t be able to access, but he has to watch out for bullies.

Onrush is the arcade racing game the PS4 needs

Coming next summer, Onrush looks like it could be the arcade racer I’ve been waiting for. Developed by Codemasters (the team behind the Dirt and F1 games) certainly has the pedigree to be a success.

The Shadow of the Colossus remake comes out on February 6th

My favorite game of all time is being rebuilt from the ground up for PlayStation 4. If there was anything wrong with Shadow of the Colossus when it arrived on PS2 in 2005, it was the fact that the system simply couldn’t handle it. It stuttered constantly, which made it difficult to play. The remake should fix all that.

PS VR is going to have a sizable library by the end of 2018

Along with all the PS4 announcements, Sony also showed off a ton of PS VR titles that will be launching in the coming months, including a ship battle game called Bow to Blood, a James Bond-y shooter called Blood & Truth and something called Megalith, where you take control of a giant monster.