The first reports of battery life on the iPhone X are here, and it’s mostly good news

The problem with Tuesday’s batch of iPhone X reviews is they’re not all similar. Some people got to test the iPhone X for a week, which gave them ample time to actually test the device in the wild. Others only interacted with it for about a day.

Any iPhone veteran will probably say that one day may be enough to put a new iPhone through its paces. But it’s not enough for a proper review, especially when it comes to a critical part of the review process, testing battery life.

However, there’s at least review that kept tabs on the iPhone X’s battery performance. The conclusion seems to be that you’re going to get through the day without requiring an extra charge, but you’ll need to charge it overnight.

“Battery life on the iPhone X is decent, but not stellar,” concluded BuzzFeed after tracking the battery performance of the phone for a week — here’s how it looks like:

Image Source: BuzzFeed

From 100% in the morning to above 20% at midnight isn’t bad. But you can expect battery life to vary depending on what you’re using the phone for. On Day 1, battery life dropped by 9% by 3:40 PM after extensive Waze use.

While it didn’t keep an accurate record of battery life in its review, TechCrunch also concluded that the battery will last all day:

I took no special care to preserve battery beyond what I normally would, which is to try to stay off Twitter at Disneyland (you can see that I failed fairly miserably in this regard). The temperature was in the low 90s for the most part, which isn’t crazy for Southern California, but doesn’t do batteries any favors. The reception is still fairly poor in many areas of the park and the radio goes to seek a lot inside rides, leading to greater battery drain. Despite that, and despite the fact that I shot hundreds of photos, the battery lasted all day. I started the day by unplugging the charger at around 8:24 and skated into our hotel room at about 9:11 PM at 6 percent on power save mode. Not a bad 13 hours 2 minutes on standby and 6 hours, 4 minutes of usage in such punishing conditions. This is far less than I’d expect to get on any typical day, but not at the parks, where batteries go to get tortured. My iPhone 7 did not make it the full day. The iPhone 8 Plus made it, but I didn’t use it as heavily when I wasn’t shooting comparison photos. And the battery is larger.

TechCrunch also tested the iPhone X for a week.