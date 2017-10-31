The 2018 iPhone X likely won’t get one major rumored change

With the embargo on iPhone X reviews having been lifted earlier today, it’s become abundantly clear that the device’s TrueDepth camera system is the real deal. Not only have reviewers found that Face ID works extremely well, we’ve seen nothing but positive things written about Animojis, the quirky and seemingly addictive feature which is able to track a user’s facial expressions in real-time and map it onto any number of different emojis.

If you recall, the iPhone X will be in short supply this holiday season because of the complexity of the components that comprise the TrueDepth camera system. Specifically, Apple was initially having trouble manufacturing the module’s dot projector, the part responsible for illuminating a user’s face with tens of thousands of infrared dots in order to create a facial depth map.

With word that Apple has finally gotta a handle on production, some were already wondering if the TrueDepth camera system might also be incorporated into the rear-camera module on Apple’s 2018 flagship iPhone.

Alas, that doesn’t appear to be in the cards. In a new research note from Ming Chi-Kuo, and originally obtained by MacRumors, the reputed analyst relays that Apple’s TrueDepth camera system will remain exclusive to the front side of the device, at least for the time being.

Kuo’s note reads in part:

While we agree that a rear TrueDepth Camera/ 3D sensing can potentially provide more augmented reality (AR) applications, we note that Apple needs to quickly resolve two issues if it wants 2H18F iPhones to have a rear TrueDepth Camera/ 3D sensing, namely: (1) the development of AI and ARKit software and an ecosystem, which takes time; and (2) achieving stable shipments and on-time shipping, which are challenging due to the higher spec requirements of rear TrueDepth Camera.

Indeed, amid reports that Android competitors may need 2-3 years before they can replicate the full functionality of the iPhone X’s TrueDepth camera system, there’s really no need for Apple to rush things. What’s more, rumor has it that Apple next year will take steps to ensure that it has plentiful supply of its next-gen iPhones at launch. That said, flat-out doubling the number of TrueDepth camera modules would not help out in that regard.