YouTube TV app coming soon to smart TVs, Xbox One and Apple TV

Six months after formally launching its pay TV service, Google is expanding the reach of YouTube TV by rolling out a dedicated app that will soon be available on a wide variety of devices. In a blog post on Monday, Google announced that an app for smart TVs, gaming consoles and streaming devices will arrive on Android TV devices — smart TVs with Android built-in and the Nvidia Shield — as well as Xbox One consoles “in the next few days.”

In addition to Android TV and the Xbox One, the YouTube TV app will also make its way to other smart TVs, such as LG, Samsung and Sony in the coming weeks. Support for the Apple TV is coming too, but Google didn’t say anything about Roku or Amazon’s Fire TV line. That said, Google is reportedly in talks with Roku.

More than just a port of the mobile app, the app that will be available on Android TV, Xbox One, Apple TV and more devices has been modified to better suit the television. Here are all the things that have changed in the new app:

Control your live TV experience with your TV’s remote control or game controller.

For a more cinematic look, we made the background dark on your TVs.

A new Live guide made for your big screen so you can get a sneak-peek at what’s airing soon.

Never miss the action with our background playback experience built for your big screen.

Easily pick up where you left off on another device when you get home.

The app isn’t available yet, but if you want to take YouTube TV for a spin, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial right now. As long as you’re in one of the dozens of supported markets, you can start watching live TV right away.