Launch-day inventory of the iPhone X sold out just a few minutes after Apple made preorders available on Friday last week, but buyers still have to wait until Friday to actually get their hands on theirs. In the meantime, some lucky people out there actually got to unbox the iPhone X already, and they’ve been kind enough to make the rest of us jealous by sharing unboxing images and videos on social media.

User abraham950 posted a brief video on Instagram that shows the phone’s retail box, which hides the handset. However, he did not actually power the device on:

Wow 😮 #apple #iphonex #fanboyapple A post shared by Abraham Rodriguez (@abraham950) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

He’s not the only person to have unboxed an iPhone, though. Instagram user fabiofaccinidj, who’s apparently a Vodafone store manager in Italy, invites buyers to see the phone in the store.

Silver #iPhoneX Unboxing photos (by @fabiofaccinidj) A post shared by Benjamin Geskin (@venyageskin1) on Oct 28, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Twitter user Benjamin Geskin also shared videos showing the retail box of the handset:

Here are more images showing piles of iPhone X units ready to ship:

That said, these aren’t full unboxing videos, which are probably going to hit YouTube on Friday when the phone launches. On the other hand, there’s nothing really special about the iPhone X box. It looks almost exactly like any other iPhone boxes when it comes to overall design and contents. In fact, some people said these pictures may actually show retail packaging belonging to iPhone X clones. Those fake iPhone X boxes feature a lock right on top the clock in the iPhone X image on the box. That’s not the case for the real iPhone X retail boxes.

Of course, what really matters is what’s inside that box. Come Friday, the real iPhone X fun begins as Apple fans finally start to get their hands on Apple’s most hotly anticipated new iPhone in years.