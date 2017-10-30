Best Buy gets ready for Black Friday with free deliveries through Christmas

Can you feel it? The Christmas shopping spree is about to begin as we inch closer to November. Kohl’s Black Friday ad already leaked, eBay is holding a couple of special early November sales, and Sam’s Club is about to hold a one-day sale event. Yes, we’ll see a ton of Black Friday sales and deals, with many of them kicking off well before the actual shipping holiday arrives.

Best Buy’s Black Friday ad is not here yet, but the company does have some excellent news for its customers: free shipping through Christmas.

The retailer on Monday announced that free shipping will be available on all orders placed October 30th through Christmas Day with no minimum. Just get your orders in and have them delivered to your door without paying extra for shipping.

This does not excuse the fact that Best Buy decided it was ok to charge buyers $100 extra for the iPhone X, but it’s certainly a welcome perk for Christmas shipping.

You can also choose to pick up your orders from stores yourself, if that’s more convenient, as orders are ready in an hour or less, according to Best Buy.

On top of that, Best Buy announced that its same-day delivery program is now available in more than 40 US metro areas. The service costs $5.99, and you have to place your order no later than 3:00 PM local time to have it shipped to your door by 9:00 PM — make that one hour earlier for both deadlines for Sunday shopping.