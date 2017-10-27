Netflix has a new ‘Stranger Things’ aftershow, but you shouldn’t watch it just yet

If you’ve already started watching the second season of Stranger Things, you might be interested to know that the breakout hit show of 2016 now has a new after-show series dubbed Beyond Stranger Things. Similar to how Talking Dead provides fans of The Walking Dead with a nice little recap and interviews with show producers and stars, Beyond Stranger Things aims to give fans a lot more insight into a given episode along with behind the scenes stories and more.

Originally brought to light by The Hollywood Reporter, Beyond Stranger Things is already live and you’ll definitely want to check out each and every episode if you can’t get enough of the 80s inspired sci-fi universe created by the Duffer brothers. It is worth noting, though, that people are being cautioned not to check out the after show until they’ve seen the entire second season, lest they encounter some major show spoilers.

Beyond Stranger Things marks the streaming service’s first foray into aftershow programming on its platform and is being considered a Netflix original series. It’s produced by Embassy Row, the production company behind one of the more successful aftershows on the air, Talking Dead, along with several other unscripted post-show series.

As you might expect, the Stranger Things aftershow will be chock-full of notable guests, including the series creators and series stars such as Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven). Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), and others.

All told, rolling out an aftershow for an immensely popular show like Stranger Things is a brilliant move and will only serve to keep subscribers more engaged and glued to their screens.