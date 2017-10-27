Pixel 2 is $100 cheaper on iPhone X launch day, and Google just extended the warranty to two years

It’s iPhone X preorder day today, but Apple’s initial stock is pretty much gone, at least for online orders. You might be able to get yourself an iPhone X In Apple stores next Friday if you’re lucky, or from resellers.

The alternative is to buy one of the best phones from the competition. That would be the Pixel 2 made by Google, which is $100 cheaper than its regular price, and now comes with an extended warranty — keep staying away from the Pixel 2 XL though.

The Pixel 2 discount isn’t new, as Best Buy launched the promo a few weeks ago. To get $100 off the Pixel 2’s price, you have to get it with a Verizon contract, however. That means the discount isn’t valid if you want to pay the phone in full at checkout.

The 64GB version would cost you $550 over two-years instead of $650, which is almost half of what the iPhone X costs. The 128GB version is also $100 cheaper if you need more memory.

The promo doesn’t include the more expensive Pixel 2 XL. But considering the bigger Pixel is riddled with display issues, you’d better stick with the Pixel 2 instead.

What is new for the Pixel 2 is Google’s warranty. The company increased it to two-years for both handsets, and that’s worldwide:

“We’re very confident that the Pixel 2 delivers an exceptional smartphone experience, and to give users peace of mind, every Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will now come with a 2-year warranty worldwide,” Google’s Mario Queiroz said in a post on Google’s forum.

It sure looks like Google needs to reassure buyers that the Pixel 2 phones are well-built devices with this warranty upgrade. Let’s just hope you’ll never have to use it.