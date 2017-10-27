Get ready: iPhone X pre-orders are about to go live

I hope you’re awake and caffeinated to the eyeballs, because Apple’s about to open up pre-orders for the iPhone X. Thanks to rumored production issues, supply is expected to be extremely limited, so you’re going to want to be fast if you want to get an iPhone X in your hands on November 3rd.

Pre-orders start at exactly 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT on Friday morning, October 27th. Yes, that means that you’re going to have to get up in the middle of the night, but it sure beats waiting in like for 24 hours like a sucker. We’re expecting stock to last for minutes, at the most, so you’ll need to work fast.

Traditionally, the fastest and easiest way to get a phone (from Apple at least) is through the iOS Apple Store app. You’ve still got a few minutes until pre-orders open, so take the time to make sure the app is updated, you’re logged in with your Apple ID, and all your shipping and payment information is up to date.

There’s also the option of going through Apple’s own website. In the past, it’s taken a few minutes to load and crashed under the number of people trying to log in, but it’s probably worth trying both at the same time if you’re determined.

Apple will allow you to preorder the iPhone X using installment plans on any one of the four major US wireless carriers — Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint — or you can preorder using Apple’s own installment plan, the iPhone Upgrade Program. Whichever way you decide to go, make sure you re-enter your credit card and shipping info long before preorders go live to be safe. Also, memorize the security code on your credit card in case you need to enter it again during the preorder process.

You need to be a postpaid customer on any of those carriers in order to upgrade, so make sure you have your wireless account info and social security number on hand.

There’s also the option to pre-order from one of the carrier websites directly. Links are below:

We have all the details on pricing and plans here.