Scalpers are already selling iPhone X preorders on eBay for an average of $1,500

Within minutes of iPhone X preorders going live last night, many carriers had already begun to sell out. Every model and finish from every carrier listed on Apple’s website now has an estimated ship date of 5-6 weeks, which means the earliest you’ll get an iPhone X if you order now is mid-December (providing the supply situation doesn’t improve). That said, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that preorders have already begun appearing on eBay.

Citing eBay’s statistics, TechCrunch reports that over 1,200 iPhone X listings were posted on the e-commerce site by 12:45 AM PT this morning. At the time of writing, a quick search netted 5,913 results. Additionally, eBay says that from 12:00 AM PT to 1:00 AM PT, there were 36,555 searches for “iPhone X.”

eBay will need more time and a larger sample size to determine the average selling price of the preorders, but the current average seems to be floating around $1,500. Presumably most of the preorders are for the 64GB iPhone X, which retails for $999. There’s also a 256GB model that is available from Apple and carriers for $1,149.

In a statement earlier today, Apple said that “customer demand is off the charts” and reassured buyers that it is “working hard” to make sure that everyone who wants an iPhone X will get one as soon as possible.

While eBay’s data is interesting, the real fun begins when iPhone X units begin shipping to consumers. If supply is as tight as some reports have suggested, the average selling price of the iPhone X might skyrocket on launch day. We’ll be keeping a close eye out for more information about iPhone X sales in the coming weeks.