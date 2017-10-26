You won’t find Apple’s greatest secret feature on any iPhone

The big news in the Applesphere right now is obviously the iPhone X, which will finally become available for preorder in the wee hours of the morning on Friday. With less than 24 hours to go before preorders kick off and just over a week until the iPhone X is released, Apple fans couldn’t be more excited. Three consecutive years of the same iPhone design apparently does wonders to drive demand, and demand for the iPhone X is seemingly off the charts.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone X is new in so many ways, inside and out. It has a new design, new Face ID tech for biometric authentication, and no home button. Since this will be Apple’s first iPhone ever to not include a home button, there will be a number of new gestures users will have to learn in order to operate the iPhone X. They’re all hidden from sight in a way, just like 3D Touch gestures, but a few have already been discovered — like the nifty new app switching gesture on the iPhone X. As it turns out, however, our new favorite hidden Apple feature has nothing to do with the iPhone X.

We cover hidden iOS features all the time here on BGR. Apple’s mobile software platform has grown so complex over the years that it’s impossible to learn about all of the features buried in the operating system. And once you do learn about hidden features, it’s easy to forget. That’s why we do our best to keep our readers informed.

But our new favorite hidden feature has nothing to do with iOS either.

Is there anything on the planet worse than bad hold music on a telephone call? Okay, there are many, many things far worse than bad hold music, but it’s still pretty annoying. In most cases when you’re trapped on hold with bad music, there’s nothing you can do about it. When you’re on hold with Apple’s customer support team, though, you can actually take control.

A user on Reddit posted a quick TIL (today I learned) in the Apple subreddit on Wednesday night that we had actually never heard of before… and it’s great. As you might have surmised by now, there’s actually a way to skip a song you don’t like when you’re on hold with Apple Care! All you have to do, as it turns out, is press zero on your phone and you’ll skip to the next track. Apple still really seems to love Coldplay even in its hold music, so we have a feeling we’re not the only ones happy to have learned this little secret.

So next time you have to call Apple and Viva La Vida comes on while you’re holding, smash that zero button.