Nokia has one feature other Android phones can’t beat: Fast software updates

Remember when the new Nokia promised that all of its Android devices will be upgraded to Android Oreo? Well, it sure looks like the company is ready to deliver rather fast Android 8.0 updates, putting all the other device makers to shame.

It’s not all good news, as HMD Global has released just the Nokia 8 Oreo beta, but it’s certainly more than what others are doing.

HMD’s chief product office Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter to announce that the first Oreo beta is available, providing users a link that will let them join the testing.

Announcing Nokia phones beta labs! Be the first to test #AndroidOreo on #Nokia8 (physical Oreos not included!) https://t.co/91uhqstnnm pic.twitter.com/GNiNrK31B0 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 25, 2017

Don’t worry if you purchased one of the cheaper Nokias, including the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, or Nokia 3. They’re also going to get Oreo in the future, the same Sarvikas said:

While we have no idea when the final Android 8.0 builds for Nokia phones will be released, it’s still impressive that Nokia is looking to provide Android updates to its millions of new customers as fast as possible.

With two months gone since Oreo’s release from mid-August, it’s mostly Nexus and Pixel devices that can run it right now. Sony Xperia XZ Premium buyers are also going to get Oreo soon.

What about Samsung, LG, HTC, Motorola, and others? Well, they’re working on it. Apparently, Samsung will upgrade some of its devices to Oreo in early 2018. And it looks like Nokia devices might run Android 8.0 well before the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8.

Let’s just hope that HMD can keep this up, and even improve wait times. It’s sure easy to promise steady Android updates when you only have to worry about a handful of devices. The real tests will come in the next few years.