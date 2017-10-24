Zach Epstein
October 24th, 2017 at 10:53 AM

Netflix has already premiered some truly terrific original movies and shows so far in October, and the show everyone is waiting for is set to become available this Friday. That’s right, Stranger Things season 2 will be released in its entirety on October 27th, and it might be the most hotly anticipated new season of any show this fall. Of course, there are still two more months left in 2017, so Netflix has plenty more original content to release before the year is through.

After a huge month in October that will ultimately see Netflix release 29 different original movies, specials, and full seasons of shows, the world’s top streaming content provider is turning the volume up even higher in November. 32 different originals are coming next month, and we’ve got the full breakdown for you right here.

Available November 2nd

Available November 3rd

Available November 7th

Available November 10th

Available November 14th

Available November 17th

Available November 21st

Available November 22nd

Available November 23rd

Available November 24th

  • Cuba and the Cameraman – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Frontier: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available November 28th

Want to see everything else headed to Netflix next month from other studios? You’ll find the complete list right here.

