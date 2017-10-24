Netflix has already premiered some truly terrific original movies and shows so far in October, and the show everyone is waiting for is set to become available this Friday. That’s right, Stranger Things season 2 will be released in its entirety on October 27th, and it might be the most hotly anticipated new season of any show this fall. Of course, there are still two more months left in 2017, so Netflix has plenty more original content to release before the year is through.
After a huge month in October that will ultimately see Netflix release 29 different original movies, specials, and full seasons of shows, the world’s top streaming content provider is turning the volume up even higher in November. 32 different originals are coming next month, and we’ve got the full breakdown for you right here.
Available November 2nd
- Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 3rd
- Alias Grace – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 7th
- Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Project Mc²: Part 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 10th
- Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lady Dynamite: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mea Culpa – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Killer – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 14th
- DeRay Davis: How To Act Black – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 17th
- A Christmas Prince – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Longmire: Final Season – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Luna Petunia: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s The Punisher – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mudbound – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Shot in the Dark: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 21st
- Beat Bugs: All Together Now – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Saving Capitalism – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 22nd
- Godless – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 23rd
- She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 24th
- Cuba and the Cameraman – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Frontier: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available November 28th
- Glitch: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Good Morning Call: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Want to see everything else headed to Netflix next month from other studios? You’ll find the complete list right here.