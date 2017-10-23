Afraid of all the Pixel 2’s problems? Best Buy slashed $250 off the Galaxy Note 8

Google’s brand new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones were shaping up to be the hottest new Android smartphones of 2017. Leaks and rumors painted an impressive picture, and then that picture was reinforced when the phones were unveiled earlier this month. In fact, Google’s second-generation Pixel phones looked even better than we expected at the company’s announcement event, featuring cool new features and a slick updated design that’s much less of an iPhone carbon copy, like last year’s models.

Unfortunately, things took a turn when the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL actually began shipping to customers. Hordes of people have complained that the phone’s display has serious problems with discoloration, and more recently an even more serious issue may have arisen with screen burn-in. Hardcore Android fans are buying the phone anyway, oftentimes while trying to convince themselves and others that these problems aren’t a big deal. If you’re still skeptical, we have some good news: Best Buy has a great sale going on the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+, any of which might be a better option for those in search of a new Android phone.

Verizon and AT&T subscribers — and anyone willing to switch to one of the nation’s two leading wireless carriers — can now save big on any of Samsung’s three 2017 flagship smartphones. The Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ are all on sale at Best Buy for anyone looking to purchase a phone on an installment billing plan. Specifically, AT&T subscribers will save $200 on any of the three aforementioned phones while Verizon customers will save $250.

The most appealing deal here is obviously the sale on Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 8, which was released just two months ago. It’s a very expensive phone, so $200 or $250 in savings goes a long way to make it more attainable. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ deals are nothing to scoff at though, with prices dropping to as low as $549.99 at AT&T.

Here’s the complete fine print for the Verizon deal:

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (SKU: 6015800). Installment billing plan: Verizon Device Payment. Total Sale Price $686. Total Price $936. Samsung Galaxy S8 (SKU: 5912700). Installment billing plan: Verizon Device Payment. Total Sale Price $470. Total Price $720. Samsung Galaxy S8+ (SKU: 5912800). Installment billing plan: Verizon Device Payment. Total Sale Price $566. Total Price $816.

And here are the terms for the AT&T deal:

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (SKU: 6020603). Installment billing plan: AT&T Next. Total Sale Price $749.99. Total Price $949.99. Samsung Galaxy S8+ (SKU: 5770949). Installment billing plan: AT&T Next. Total Sale Price $649.99. Total Price $849.99. Samsung Galaxy S8 (SKU: 5770905). Installment billing plan: AT&T Next. Total Sale Price $549.99. Total Price $749.99.

Odds are fairly good that this deal will be about on par with sales coming next month for Black Friday, so there’s no reason to wait if you’re in need of a new smartphone. Check out the sale right here on Best Buy’s website.