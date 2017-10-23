October 2017 was one of the worst months in Netflix history in terms of the quality of content that left the streaming service. Tons of great TV shows and movies were removed throughout the month (with a few more still left to go), but November isn’t going to be nearly as tragic for fans of Netflix’s licensed content.
Next month, the only big loss is the Matrix trilogy, and only one of those movies is really worth watching more than once anyway. Beyond that, Hugo, V for Vendetta and Twilight are the other notable removals, along with all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother. Don’t forget to add these to your queue before they vanish.
Leaving November 1st
- Back to the Secret Garden
- Black Books: Series 1-3
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Hard Candy
- Hugo
- Ravenous
- The Brothers
- The Legend of Hell House
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Newton Boys
- Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
- Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
- Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
- Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
- Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
- Twilight
- V for Vendetta
Leaving November 3rd
- Do I Sound Gay?
Leaving November 5th
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Heavyweights
- Sky High
Leaving November 8th
- The Heartbreak Kid
Leaving November 11th
- Goosebumps
Leaving November 13th
- How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Leaving November 15th
- Jessie: Seasons 1-4
- The Human Centipede: First Sequence
- We Are Still Here
Leaving November 16th
- Cristela: Season 1
- Dream House
- Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
- The Break-Up
Leaving November 17th
- Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
- Somewhere Only We Know
Leaving November 22nd
- The Warlords
Leaving November 25th
- Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3
Leaving November 30th
- Hatched
- Legends: Seasons 1-2
- The Gambler
Be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in November.