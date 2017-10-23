October 2017 was one of the worst months in Netflix history in terms of the quality of content that left the streaming service. Tons of great TV shows and movies were removed throughout the month (with a few more still left to go), but November isn’t going to be nearly as tragic for fans of Netflix’s licensed content.

Next month, the only big loss is the Matrix trilogy, and only one of those movies is really worth watching more than once anyway. Beyond that, Hugo, V for Vendetta and Twilight are the other notable removals, along with all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother. Don’t forget to add these to your queue before they vanish.

Leaving November 1st

Back to the Secret Garden



Black Books: Series 1-3



Christmas with the Kranks



Get Rich or Die Tryin’



Hard Candy



Hugo



Ravenous



The Brothers



The Legend of Hell House



The Matrix



The Matrix Reloaded



The Matrix Revolutions



The Newton Boys



Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas



Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express



Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish



Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines



Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas



Twilight



V for Vendetta

Leaving November 3rd

Do I Sound Gay?

Leaving November 5th

Hannah Montana: The Movie



Heavyweights



Sky High

Leaving November 8th

The Heartbreak Kid



Leaving November 11th

Goosebumps



Leaving November 13th

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9



Leaving November 15th

Jessie: Seasons 1-4



The Human Centipede: First Sequence



We Are Still Here

Leaving November 16th

Cristela: Season 1



Dream House



Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me



The Break-Up



Leaving November 17th

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2



Somewhere Only We Know



Leaving November 22nd

The Warlords

Leaving November 25th

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

Leaving November 30th

Hatched



Legends: Seasons 1-2



The Gambler



Be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in November.