Essential practically confirms Andy Rubin’s first phone is a flop

Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone has a daring design, and it’s an interesting high-end Android proposition coming from the inventor of Android. The Essential Phone was positioned as an alternative to the iPhone and every high-end Android handset available right now, and the company convinced plenty of investors that the Essential Phone has a bright future.

However, it turns out people aren’t buying the device, which is why the company has permanently cut the price of the handset by $200, down to $499.

“We want to make it even easier for you to experience our products and our brand,” the company said in a blog post. “So starting today, we’re offering Essential Phone for $499 on Essential.com.”

If that’s not a clear sign that Essential is struggling to sell phones, I don’t know what is. The company did not reveal actual sales numbers for its first phone, but a recent note from BayStreet Research said that the smartphone sold just 5,000 units in the first two weeks in the US.

Interestingly, the company is also taking hits at competing devices, and the way they’re marketed. “We could have created a massive TV campaign to capture your attention, but we think making it easier for people to get their hands on our first products is a better way to get to know us,” Essential said.

On second thought, maybe creating a massive TV campaign for a brand new Android phone that’s not a Galaxy or a Pixel may be the smart thing to do.

What if you purchased the Essential Phone for the full $699 price? Well, you’ll be happy to hear that existing buyers will get a $200 “friends and family code” to use on other Essential products. So you’re not really getting your money back.

Yes, Apple slashed the prices of the original iPhone by $200 as well. But Apple was on track to sell one million iPhone units when it made the announcement, and the device would prove to revolutionize the mobile industry. Whether or not it will ever reach one million units, the Essential Phone will probably not transform anything in the industry. At least not the first generation.