New rumor may have revealed key Galaxy S9 specs

Samsung is already working on the Galaxy S9 series, but the phones are still months away from launch even if development started earlier than expected. Some say that Samsung is looking to have the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in stores earlier than the Galaxy S8 was this year, in an effort to target the iPhone X that’s going to be released in two weeks.

While we don’t have word of actual launch details for the new Galaxy S flagships, a new rumor may have detailed some of the key specs of Samsung’s next flagship phones.

Twitter leaker Benjamin Geskin offered various details about the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ phones. While Geskin did get many, many things wrong about the iPhone X and ended up reversing course on most of his initial predictions, he was also correct about a few things.

“The next generation of the innovative Galaxy S8 and S8+" pic.twitter.com/oN0VeJ4Yib — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) October 19, 2017

He now says the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will feature “improved dual lens cameras from the Note 8,” 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and microSD support. Geskin also says the Galaxy S9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in the US and China, and an Exynos 9 Octa 10nm chip elsewhere.

Galaxy S9+: SM-G965F Unlocked single SIM model | SM-G965FD Unlocked Dual SIM model | SM-G965U Unlocked US model | SM-G965V Verizon US model — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) October 19, 2017

As always, he doesn’t specify a source for any of this information and hedges everything by saying that “things may change.”

Both with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage with SD slot Powered by Qualcomm SDM845 (US & China) and Exynos 9 Octa 10nm SoC — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) October 19, 2017

What’s almost certain about the Galaxy S9 phones is that they’ll indeed feature dual lens cameras on the back. The new Snapdragon 845 chip is also likely in the cards, as other reports have said Samsung will enjoy a short exclusive with the new chipset. The Galaxy S9 chips, however, may be built on 8nm process rather than 10nm. Samsung is already capable of mass-producing next-gen 8nm mobile chips, and Qualcomm seems ready to help.