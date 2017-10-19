Meet the five new Gen 3 Pokemon coming to ‘Pokemon Go’ this weekend

On Thursday morning, Niantic revealed the details of the long-awaited Pokemon Go Halloween 2017 event, which begins on Friday at 12:00 PM PT. Along with offering players double candy for catching and hatching Pokemon, the event will also serve as the introduction to the 3rd generation of Pokemon from Ruby and Sapphire.

If you never played Pokemon Ruby or Pokemon Sapphire, you probably don’t know much about the 135 creatures added to the Pokemon universe when the games launched in Japan in 2002. We’re only getting a taste of the new generation during the Halloween event, but we figured it would be worthwhile to acquaint you with the five new Pokemon being added tomorrow before you left work or school to start searching for them.

Sableye

Type: Dark/Ghost | Weaknesses: Fairy

Sableye lead quiet lives deep inside caverns. They are feared, however, because these Pokémon are thought to steal the spirits of people when their eyes burn with a sinister glow in the darkness.

Shuppet

Type: Ghost | Weaknesses: Dark/Ghost

Shuppet is attracted by feelings of jealousy and vindictiveness. If someone develops strong feelings of vengeance, this Pokémon will appear in a swarm and line up beneath the eaves of that person’s home.

Banette

Type: Ghost | Weaknesses: Dark/Ghost

Banette generates energy for laying strong curses by sticking pins into its own body. This Pokémon was originally a pitiful plush doll that was thrown away.

Duskull

Type: Ghost | Weaknesses: Dark/Ghost

Duskull can pass through any wall no matter how thick it may be. Once this Pokémon chooses a target, it will doggedly pursue the intended victim until the break of dawn.

Dusclops

Type: Ghost | Weaknesses: Dark/Ghost