Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 premiere free on Sling TV this Sunday

At long last, The Walking Dead returns for a new season on AMC this weekend, and the all-out war between Rick and Negan is about to come to a head. Based on what we saw in the trailer back at Comic-Con, season 8 could be one of the most exciting seasons in the show’s history, but you’re going to have to tune in in order to find out.

Here’s the good news: You won’t need cable to watch the season premiere on Sunday. Sling TV announced this week that it will allow new customers to access its Orange package free of charge all day — no credit card required.

According to a post on Sling’s website, the free preview of Sling Orange will run from 8 AM ET on Sunday, October 22nd to 3 AM ET on Monday, October 23rd. The preview will be available on all Sling TV compatible devices, which includes iOS, Android, internet browsers, the Xbox One and a wide variety of streaming boxes.

Sling’s Orange package gives users access to 30 channels, including AMC, TBS, TNT, ESPN, CNN and Comedy Central. If you want to watch The Walking Dead season 8 premiere, just tune in to AMC at 9 PM ET. Sling also notes that a new episode of Good Behavior will air on TNT at 10 PM ET, if you need something else to watch.

In order to take advantage of the free preview, all you have to do is visit sling.com/watchfree any time after 8 AM ET this Sunday, enter your email address and agree to the terms and conditions.