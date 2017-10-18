Google investigates the Oreo update that killed text messages on some Pixels

Google’s Pixel and Nexus phones are the only Android devices that currently run Android 8.0 Oreo. As exciting as that might be for Android users looking to use Google’s most recent Android release, some of them have been experiencing a strange text messaging issue.

Google is apparently aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Discovered by 9to5Google on Google’s product forums, the issue started appearing only after the Oreo update.

Some users say they can’t receive text messages, but they can send them. Many of them are Verizon users, but they say neither Google Message nor Verizon Message+ work as intended.

It’s unclear what causes the issue, how many users are affected, and whether it’s only a Verizon-related thing.

Fixes like rebooting the phone or factory resetting it are available, but they’re only temporary. Apparently, the issue will continue affecting some Pixel phones.

Google, meanwhile, confirmed it’s aware of the issue and said it’s working on a fix. “Thanks for all of the reports. The team is aware of this issue and working towards a fix. Some of you have mentioned that rebooting or factory resetting the device resolved the issue. Definitely try to reboot, and if you do factory reset, make sure all of your data/info is backed up,” a community manager said.

Google did not offer a roll-out date for the fix. But we do know that Android 8.1 is going to be released in a few weeks. Maybe the update will bring a permanent solution to the problem.

Until then, you can always choose a different app for texting purposes, including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and many others. However, that won’t prevent people from sending you regular text messages, unless you notify them of the problem.

A similar problem affects certain Galaxy S8 units, but Samsung’s phone doesn’t run Oreo yet.