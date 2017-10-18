If you’re an Apple fan, you’re probably doing everything you can to save your money for the iPhone X, which becomes available for preorder next Friday. We’ll do our part by saving you as much cash as possible on apps. We’ve got nine premium iPhone and iPad apps for you to check out on Wednesday, and they’re all on sale for a limited time. Definitely check them out before these sales end.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple.

WiFi Pal

Normally $1.99.

How many times have you asked a friend or family member for their Wi-Fi password? How often do they either forget their password or force you to walk to their router just to enter a long, random sequence of letters and numbers? WiFi Pal takes the hassle out of connecting to new Wi-Fi networks.

Connect to Wi-Fi in seconds, never type a password again! * Scan a code to automatically connect to a network

* Create unlimited codes for all your networks

* Enjoy the Wi-Fi connection If you have any feedback or questions, contact us! Website: http://www.wifipal.xyz

Haptic Keyboard: ENZO

Normally $0.99.

Utilizing Apple’s Taptic Engine (iPhone 7 and above), every touch gives you a satisfying click. The soft vibration makes you feel like you are typing on a real keyboard. All this is packaged in an interface that is both familiar and intuitive. Every button is deliberately placed to create an experience that you can enjoy. Download ENZO and start typing! We spend almost a third of our waking hours on our phones. The majority of this time is spent typing on keyboards that give us no satisfaction. We believe that an activity that we spend so much time on should be enjoyed. With ENZO, we hope to do just that. Third party mobile keyboards today are too complicated. They give us too many customizing options that we don’t even know where to start. They provide us with too many buttons that we will never use. We want to empower you by giving you a keyboard you don’t have to second guess. Every key you press is exactly what is typed on the screen. You can use this when you’re texting friends, composing emails, or writing notes. The possibilities are endless. Getting started is easy. Simply download and open the app and follow the onscreen instructions to install. Once you’ve enabled full access (required for haptic feedback), you’ll be good to go! At ENZO, we believe that your keyboard isn’t the only thing that you should give you satisfaction. In fact, every moment of your life should give you satisfaction. Therefore, we have additionally added a feature that allows you to be present every day of your life. To find out what it is, download today!

Block vs Block

Normally $4.99.

We modify the world most attractive puzzle game on PC / NES / FC / PS. How to play it is no need to explain. iOS “Block vs Block” allow you play against computer, or human (iPad only). – 16 different shapes

– 4 different special items

– VS mode Very attractive graphic, very easy to control, very strong computer player. What are you waiting for? Download and enjoy it now!

Okappy – Simple Job Management

Normally $0.99.

Okappy is a simple to use Job Management application, helping you see where your engineers are, send and receive jobs and then monitor the status of your jobs in real time as they’re updated by your engineers out in the field. This means no more paper job sheets and their associated costs, it means you and your customers know what’s going on as it happens and you can raise your invoices as soon as the job is complete, without having to wait for your engineers or subcontractors to bring their job sheets back at the end of the week (or month). With Okappy you can connect to your customers and subcontractors. Your customers can create jobs and send them to you and, unlike other job management solutions, you can allocate jobs not just to your own engineers but also to your subcontractors. Okappy takes away the hassle of paper based job sheets, putting job information directly into the hands of your engineers or subcontractors. You can monitor your colleagues’ location and time when they arrive and leave a site as well as send and receive messages from your desktop, iPad or iPhone. Ultimately, you can reduce costs, increase revenues and make you, your customers and your employees Okappy! Please note that continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life. With Okappy’s iPhone and iPad Monitor app, you can view jobs allocated to you, see the location of your colleagues and send and receive instant messages. You can also add jobs from the application with 10 jobs included free. Once you run out of jobs you can purchase additional job bundles through the app. You can also connect to your web account where additional features are available such as reporting, invoicing and much more. Additional subscriptions apply.

Planett: Simple daily & weekly todo list

Normally $1.99.

Planett is a simple planner/todo-list app! ◊ Week-at-a-glance interface makes it easier for you to keep track of your plans ◊ The top bar shows all your plans in that week with abbreviated tags. Too lazy to create a tag for each plan? No worries! We will automatically create tags for you! Of course, you could also customize it yourself! ◊ No confusing options and complicated instructions ◊ Frustrated with planner apps that have too many unnecessary options that only confuse you? Planett is here to save you! Planett gives you the same feeling of simplicity as writing with a paper planner. With the minimum input, Planett plans your day with the most user-friendly designs like no other app does. ◊ Decorate your daily list by posting a picture of the day ◊ Make your lists extra special by uploading a memorable photo each day! By clicking on the default picture, you could change the picture and display a photo of your own. All your pictures are saved locally, which gives you a private place to record your day!

Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds for sleep

Normally $0.99.

Fall asleep quicker with this app.

All sounds recorded with high quality stereo condenser microphones and preamps. (besides generated sounds: white pink brown noises and binaural beats) Additional features:

Auto off timer

Reliable alarm clock Sounds:

white noise

pink noise

unicorn music box

teddy bear music box

ballerina music box

cat purring

morning forest

creek in forest

forest

tropical jungle with tree frogs

loro park

bonfire

heavy rain

heavy thunder

distant thunder

rain under umbrella

rain near window

light rain on street

rain on city street with traffic

sea with seagull

sand beach

baltic sea beach

underwater volcano

night sea

wind in open window

wind at the door

london train station

australian subway

moscow subway

chinese bus

highway

new york silent street

highway bridge

oscillating fan

3D printer

old radio tuning

old english clock

vacuum cleaner at work

wind chimes

gong 40″

gong 38″

binaural beat 1Hz lethargic

binaural beat 2Hz deep sleep

binaural beat 3Hz dreamless

binaural beat 4Hz drowsy

binaural beat 6Hz fantasy

binaural beat 8Hz relaxed

binaural beat 12Hz conscious

binaural beat 16Hz focus

binaural beat 24Hz active

Female Fitness: Best Exercises

Normally $1.99.

Female Fitness – The Best Exercises for LOWER BODY (Thighs and Butt) is a brand new application on App Store developed by a professional team of developers, assisted by certified trainers specializing in women’s fitness and strength training. The application is specially created for women of all body shapes, who are looking to set a new life standard and want to shape their body. Female Fitness app comes with a nice and simple to use interface. making it a reliable assistant during your workouts. Another key factor that assures the quality of this application is the model from the pictures and videos who performs the exercises – european bodyfitness champion – Victoria Ciudesnaia. Main Features:

– More than 60 exercises with high-quality video support for every workout.

– List of most often used fitness exercises for each major muscle group.

– A text instruction with pictures for each exercise.

– An exercise database that extends after each update, and improves the app.

– “Download all videos” button or download videos one by one if you have a network with limited traffic or slow internet connection.

– Ability to keep and track data about your weights and repetitions for each performed exercise.

– Interactive graphs for your workouts progress, by: performance, weights and repetitions.

– Ability to keep the history of all your performed exercises.

– Built-in timer with audio support, and intervals of: 30s, 45s, 60s, 90s, 120s, 180s.

– Built-in calendar, that automatically marks all your workout days.

– Ability to add photos to custom exercises from your gallery.

– Ability to delete photos from a custom exercise and change them.

– Ability to choose between pounds and kilograms.

– The application is localized in the following languages: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish, Dutch, Turkish, Thai, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese and Korean, by name, content, menus,settings and description

– Fully compatible with iOS 7. Female Fitness’s interface has three main categories to assist your workouts:

– EXERCISES, with most relevant and effective workouts for your body.

– WORKOUTS, with ideal pre-set plans for 2 days, 3 days, and 4 days per week.

– CUSTOM, workouts that you can add by yourself, if you have personal preferences. Women’s major muscle groups:

– Abdominals

– Back

– Biceps

– Buttocks

– Chest

– Legs

– Shoulders

– Triceps Pre-set plans according to each body shape:

– Hourglass

– Apple

– Reversed Triangle

– Banana

– Pear Custom workout plans:

– Set your daily workout plan

– Add workouts

– Add own exercises to workouts

– Sort workouts as you want

Pocket Wine

Normally $3.99.

This wine app is different. Would you like a wine app that puts you and your wines centre stage? Pocket Wine takes you on an exploration of wine styles and grape varieties by giving you an insight into wine that has taken others years to achieve. The app also provides you with a professional means to record your wine journey and manage your wine cellar. The app will automatically integrate your wines into the appropriate styles and grape varieties. As your wine repertoire grows, so will the app, and more importantly so will your knowledge and enjoyment of wine. At the end of the day, the only ratings or reviews of wine that really matter are your own. With knowledge comes understanding and after using the app for a little while every wine store you walk into will become an Aladdin’s Cave with many hidden treasures. Please note that Pocket Wine does NOT review individual wines or try to sell you wines. The app is dedicated to maximizing your enjoyment and understanding of wine, while also providing a professional platform to record your wine experiences and manage your cellar. •Get to know wine styles – it’s a revelation

•Gain an insight that has taken others years to achieve

•Explore the world’s most important grape varieties and blends

•Save and record your wines in a professional manner

•Master food pairing – it’s easier than you think

•Discover your personal taste profile. Unlock the complex world of wine and download Pocket Wine today – it’s free! Features:

•Investigate all 6 table wine styles.

•Explore 42 of the world’s most important grape varieties and blends.

•Add your wines to the app – save as many photos as you like for each wine.

•See cellar stock and value for every style, grape variety and search result.

•Search your wines by style, country, producer, retailer – any way you like.

•Find food pairing matches for hundreds of meal types.

•Access food pairing guides for all food types.

•Discover your personal taste profile and profile your friends.

•Share your wine experience with friends via Facebook, Twitter, Gmail and Contacts.

•Your wines will automatically be added to the relevant grape variety.

•View your wines in standard or tiled view.

•Save your wines to Favorites and Wishlist.

•Note: you may only save a limited number of wines to the free version – upgrade and add as many as you like. Get Pocket Wine Pro and unlock the app’s full features and potential: Unlock All Grape Varieties

This will greatly expand your wine knowledge and understanding – there are so many fascinating grape varieties just waiting to be discovered. Save Unlimited Number Of Wines

Add as many wines as you like – review, rate and add them to your cellar. As your repertoire grows, so will the app. Ideal ‘Wine Collection’ Platform

Record and manage your collection in an intimate, accurate, informed and professional manner. Add To All iOS Devices

Upgrade once and download the app to all your iOS devices – it’s designed specially for iPad as well as iPhone. Sync and Backup

Sync across all your iOS devices and backup / restore your wine collection. Pocket Wine is probably the best investment you can make in wine. Enjoy!

MarkLite

Normally $0.99.

MarkLite is an markdown editor,you can use it to create beautiful formatted text document with just plain text.

MarkLite is a pure editor specifically for writers who use markdown,there is no any advertisements in app,you can focus on your creation.You can export your markdown file as html or pdf,and it is easy to sync your files with iCloud&airDrop

