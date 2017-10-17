How to download the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update right now

It’s that time of the year, Windows 10 enthusiasts, when Microsoft launches a brand new major update for your favorite operating system.

We already know what that update is called — Windows 10 Fall Creators Update — and it’s available to download right away.

Beta testers have been using Windows 10 Fall Creators Update for a while now, but it’s on Tuesday at 10 AM PST that Microsoft will release the first version of the software into the wild.

In a blog post, Microsoft explained that it’ll launch the update in phases across the world, with the newer machines being the first to get it.

The company recommends that you wait until the update is automatically offered to your device, just like with any other Windows 10 update:

You don’t have to do anything to get the update; it will roll out automatically to you through Windows Update if you’ve chosen to have updates installed automatically on your device. Once the download is complete and the update is ready to install, we’ll check with you so you can pick the right time to finish the installation and reboot. We do this so we can ensure the update does not disrupt you, and we use active hours to help suggest a good time.

If you want to get the update as soon as possible on a personal PC, you can start checking for updates on your computer manually. However, it’ll only work if you’re on an eligible device. That means it has to be a new machine, part of the initial release phase.

The other alternative is to update manually via the Software Download Site, if you know your way around Windows. This is also where you need to go if you need to perform a clean install on your machine.

Windows 10 PCs issued by your employer will be updated according to your IT department’s policies, so check with your IT admin for more details.

Check out this link for more details about the actual features of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.