80 original movies, and everything else Netflix is spending $8 billion on in 2018

In a letter to investors this week, Netflix revealed that it is planning to spend up to $8 billion on content in 2018, which would mark a new high for the streaming service. In fact, the increase in spending alone is more than HBO spends on programming in an entire year, which goes to show just how massive Netflix has become in recent years.

But as jaw-dropping as the numbers might be, Netflix subscribers aren’t really interested in the amount of money the company is going to spend in any given year. They want to know what Netflix is spending that money on.

Last night, Bloomberg provided a breakdown of the content Netflix plans to bring to its service next year, starting with original films. According to Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Netflix will release more movies than Disney, Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures combined in 2018. Many of the 80 movies Netflix says it will release will be low budget dramas and comedies, but big budget films such as Bright are part of the plan as well.

Netflix also plans to focus more on the international market, including 30 original anime series that will follow in the footsteps of shows like Ajin, Castlevania and Neo Yokio. Netflix will also release its first ever Danish show (a post-apocalyptic thrilled called The Rain) and its first Swedish show (a crime drama called Quicksand).

Sarandos also mentioned that Netflix will continue to look into making deals with other companies, such as the one it made with Millarworld to bring properties like Kick-Ass, Kingsman and Wanted to its library. “When there can be these kinds of efficiencies, that kind of creativity under one roof, we’ll want to explore that.”

Finally, Netflix is also making a push into merchandising with Stranger Things-themed Christmas sweaters that will be available to buy at Target before the end of the month. Stranger Things 2 debuts on October 27th.