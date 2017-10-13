T-Mobile has the best LG V30 deal in town

With all the new phones launched in the last two months, it’s easy to forget about the LG V30. The phablet is actually one of the best Android devices launched this year, and it’s also the only phone that works with T-Mobile’s shiny new 600MHz LTE network.

If that wasn’t enough, T-Mobile has a new buy-one-get-one-free deal on the LG V30 that’s definitely worth a look.

Starting today, anyone who buys a new LG V30 will get $500 off a second V30, or get an LG V20 or LG G6 for completely free. Full retail price on the V30 is $800, so it isn’t quite a full get-one-free deal, more like a get-one-heavily-discounted. You also get a free LG G Pad X or G Pad X2 Plus with the deal, so in theory, you can buy one LG V30, and walk out with two smartphones and a tablet.

As ever with T-Mobile’s BOGO discounts, both new devices have to be on T-Mobile’s 24-month Equipment Installment Plan, and you have to add a new line of service for at least a month. Both of your smartphones will be charged at the usual EIP rate, which is $80 down and $30 a month for the V30, or $20 down and $20 a month for the LG G6. You get a $500 prepaid MasterCard as a rebate when you register your phone with T-Mobile.

Even if you don’t want the second device, using the promotion can get you a new LG V30 for $300, way below retail. Just sell the second device on Craigslist or eBay, take the prepaid MasterCard, and you’ll be left with 24 months of bill payments and about $1300 in cash.