Porsche’s new subscription service gets you your perfect car for $2,000 a month

When you think of subscription services, media-based companies like Spotify and Netflix are probably the first ones to come to mind. Interestingly enough, now comes word that one of the world’s premier luxury automakers wants to roll out a unique and forward-thinking take on the subscription model. According to a report from Bloomberg, Porsche is launching an intriguing new subscription program that will enable car aficionados to get behind the wheel of various Porsche vehicles for relatively little money — with relatively, of course, being the operative word.

Dubbed Porsche Passport, the program has multiple tiers, with the most wallet-friendly option starting at $2,000/month. At that price, subscribers will have on-demand access to a Porsche 718 Boxster, Cayman S, Macan S or Cayenne. If you’re willing to splurge, say to the tune of $3,000 per month, you’ll have unfettered access to 22 different Porsche models, including a Porsche 911 Carrera S and the Panamera 4s sports sedan. It’s not exactly chump change, but if you have an affinity for luxurious performance vehicles, this seems like a great way to enjoy the Porsche experience without having to shell out six figures. It’s worth pointing out that the subscription fee includes detailing, maintenance, insurance, and any applicable taxes. Notably, a one-time $500 activation fee will also be charged to subscribers.

As to how the program works, subscribers simply need to fire up their Porsche Passport app, select which vehicle they want and when they want it, and Porsche will handle the rest.

The underlying strategy behind the program is to hook younger buyers on the Porsche brand.

“We now have millennials who are incredibly successful and have the financial power to own a Porsche, but might not be willing to own a Porsche today,” Porsche’s Klaus Zellmer told Bloomberg recently. “We are pretty sure it will help sales, especially in the mid and long term.”

Porsche’s press release reads in part:

“Our Strategy 2025 vision is to be the most aspirational brand in a new era of mobility and consumer expectations. Catering to customers’ desire to experience our sports cars in new ways is a part of our core strategy,” said President and CEO Klaus Zellmer of PCNA. “With Porsche Passport, we now offer our customers a simple and flexible driving solution at their fingertips.”

As it stands now, Porsche Passport is limited to individuals in Atlanta, and it remains to be seen if the program will eventually spread to other geographic areas.

All told, this is an intriguing idea