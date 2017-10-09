Watch the brand new trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ right here

Six months ago, Disney published a trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, giving us our first look at the sequel to 2015’s The Force Awakens. On Monday night, with just two months to go until the movie’s release, Disney debuted a second trailer during Monday Night Football, showing us glimpses of the movie that we’ve never seen before.

Before you watch the trailer, it’s worth noting that the director, Rian Johnson, told a curious fan on Twitter that he was “legitimately torn” over whether we should actually watch the trailer. “If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it,” he said, adding, “But it’s gooooood…..” If you simply can’t wait though, you can watch the trailer below:

The first part of the trailer focuses on Kylo Ren, who still appears to be conflicted about his role in the First Order following the events of The Force Awakens. We are going to see him make some difficult decisions throughout the course of the movie, including possibly deciding whether or not to take out his mother as he did his father.

We also see Rey training with Luke Skywalker, but Luke is wary of training someone with so much power. We know that Luke was at least partly responsible for the rise of Kylo Ren, so it’s understandable that he doesn’t want to see the same fate befall Rey. And in the trailer’s final moments, Rey appears lost, searching for her purpose in life. At which point Kylo Ren extends his hand, hinting that the two might team up by the movie’s end.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15th. You can buy tickets now.