iOS 11 lets you shut down your iPhone and iPad without the power button

iOS 11 may not come jam-packed with an endless list of cool and must-have features, but there’s still a lot to like about the latest update to Apple’s mobile software. From a revamped Control Center to new image formats that will prevent photos and videos from eating up all your storage, iOS 11 is certainly an update worth downloading. And that’s to say nothing of the support for some of the incredibly cool ARKit-based apps that continue to pop up in the App Store. As it stands now, iOS 11 hasn’t even been out for a full month and nearly 40% of all iOS devices are already running it. In stark contrast, more than 80% of all Android devices are currently running variants of Android that are at least two years old.

All that said, one of the great things about any new iOS update is that there are a number of interesting features and subtle system enhancements lurking beneath the surface. Case in point: iOS 11 now makes it possible for iPhone and iPad users to shut off their device without having to use the power button. Though obviously not a use-case scenario that will arise frequently, if at all, the ability to power down a device via the Settings menu is very helpful in instances when a user’s power button is acting up.

To access the software-based shut down option, users should fire up the Settings app and then tap on the General menu option. Once selected, a user can scroll all the way down where a “Shut Down” option will appear. Once selected, a “slide to power off” option will appear. It’s pretty straight forward, though hopefully it’s not a workaround you’ll ever have to use.

A video walkthrough of the steps above can be seen below courtesy of OSX Daily.