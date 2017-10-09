Apple just released iOS 11.1 beta 2 with hundreds of new emoji

This is not a drill. We repeat, this is not a drill. If you’re an emoji addict — and at this point, who isn’t? — then today is the day you’ve been waiting for. Apple just released a brand new version of its pre-release mobile operating system, iOS 11.1 beta 2. And guess what’s lurking deep inside iOS 11.1 beta 2? That’s right, hundreds of new emoji. Not one, not ten, but HUNDREDS. Want in on the action? We’ll tell you exactly what you need to do.

Anyone with the developer profile installed on their compatible iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch has access to iOS 11 beta 2 beginning immediately. To update to the new version over the air (OTA), simply open the Settings app on your iOS device and navigate to General > Software Update. There, you’ll find iOS 11.1 beta 2 ready and waiting. If you’re old school, you can also download the new beta through iTunes on your desktop or laptop computer.

Image Source: Apple

If you don’t have the developer profile installed on your iPhone or iPad, you’re out of luck. Well, not really — some quick Googling will lead to simple instructions for finding it and installing it. Alternatively, you can always just wait a little bit and Apple will release the corresponding public beta.

Wondering which devices are compatible with iOS 11 beta 2? Here’s the complete list: