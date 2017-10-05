The iPhone 7 is still a great phone, and right now it’s absurdly cheap

Forget the iPhone X and Google’s shiny new Pixel 2 for a second, because this is the best deal I can remember seeing on the still-great iPhone 7. T-Mobile is selling certified refurbished 32GB iPhone 7 devices for just $366 right now.

That’s an objectively small amount of money to spend on a phone that is still highly capable. With iOS 11 loaded up, you’re unlikely to notice many differences between the 7 and a new iPhone 8, but you sure as hell will notice the spare $400 in your pocket.

The offer is available on iPhone 7 32GB models in black, rose gold, and gold. Certified pre-owned devices have been reconditioned by the manufacturer, and then given a comprehensive test before sale by T-Mobile. There’s a 90-day T-Mobile warranty, so you’re much better off with a certified pre-owned device than buying used.

In practical terms, the big differences between the iPhone 7 and new iPhone 8 are mostly internal. The iPhone 8 has a faster A11 processor, fancier camera, and wireless charging. The iPhone 7 also retains a metal back while the iPhone 8 has a prettier — but far more breakable — glass back.

If you’re weighing up the options between an iPhone 7 refurbished or new, the only big difference is going to be the warranty and the price. A new iPhone 7 is $549 right now, and you’re getting a phone that is a little newer and has Apple’s standard one-year warranty.