National Taco Day 2017: Where to find free and cheap tacos today

Although not all of the national days celebrating random foods, drinks or professions pique my interest, National Taco Day is one of the few that absolutely can’t be missed. Taco Day isn’t quite as replete with freebies as Coffee Day was last week, but if you want a taco for lunch, you should be able to find one on the cheap today.
As with National Coffee Day, we’ll do our best to keep the list updated throughout the day, in case we find out about any more offers that we missed the first time around. Remember, many of these deals are available at participating stores only, so call ahead and make sure your local store is participating in National Taco Day.
Here are all the deals we’ve managed to find so far. If we see more, we’ll be sure to add them to the list (and feel free to leave a comment below if you find a great deal on tacos at a restaurant we didn’t list here):
- Taco Bell: At participating locations on Wednesday, Taco Bell will be selling a National Taco Day Gift Set for $5. The gift set includes four classic tacos: a Crunchy Taco, as well as Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, and Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos. The tacos come in a limited edition box, perfect for gifting to a friend.
- Applebee’s: While it’s technically part of Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month, you can purchase a $1 margarita (called a Dollarita) any day this month at participating Applebee’s locations.
- Chuy’s: Add a crispy beef taco to any order for $1.00 and get $1.00 off Mexican beers all day Wednesday. Plus, if you dress up like a taco and visit Chuy’s today, you will earn a free entree of your choice. Finally, you can check Chuy’s social media pages for a secret catchphrase to get a free crispy beef taco with your order.
- Del Taco: New and current members of the Del Taco Raving Fan eClub can buy one Queso Crunch Taco today and get a free coupon at participating locations. Plus, when you sign up for the fan club, you’ll get two free grilled chicken tacos. That last offer isn’t specific to Taco Day, but might as well take advantage.
- El Pollo Loco: Buy one taco platter, get one free when you show this coupon at an El Pollo Loco restaurant.
- Hot Head Burritos: Buy two tacos, get one free all day. Use promo code buy2tacos if ordering online.
- Jimboys Tacos: Get one free taco for every taco you purchase, up to three tacos. This promotion only applies to the Original Ground Beef Taco and the Bean Taco.
- On The Border: Celebrate Taco Day with $0.50 mini tacos when you dine in today at On The Border.
- Taco Bueno: Get a free Crispy Beef Taco with any order. You do have to ask for the offer.
- Tijuana Flats: $2 tacos and $2 Mexican drafts all day for National Taco Day.
This is hardly an exhaustive list, so be sure to poke around and call your local taco sellers to find more deals. We will do our best to keep this list up to date throughout the day as well, so don’t forget to check back a little later and see if there are any deals you might have missed the first time.