This might be the best thing about the new Pixel 2

Google just unveiled a bunch of new products, including at least one device that nobody asked for. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are undeniably the stars of the shows, phones that Android hardcore fans can’t wait to get their hands on.

Google talked about most of the Pixel 2’s new feature on stage but failed to address what might turn out to be the best feature of Pixel 2 series.

Whenever checking out a new phone, regardless of who makes it, make sure you check the footnotes and the fine prints. They may reveal critical information about the device in question.

The same goes for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs page which has this line buried near the end:

³Pixel’s software and security updates for three years.

What that means is that the Pixel 2 phones are going to get three extra Android updates, a first for any Google phone. The phones will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and will be guaranteed to run Android P, Android Q, and Android R in the future.

Google quietly added a year of software updates compared to the Pixel family, while keeping in place the same limit for security updates — that’s also three years. That’s a great feature, one that many current Nexus and Pixel users would love to have. The original Pixel will only get one more software update in addition to Oreo, and that’s next year’s Android P.

So if you feel like the Pixel phone is an expensive investment you’d better consider buying one as soon as possible and then use it for up to three years. You may want to splurge on the higher-capacity storage version, especially given that you’re going to get a free Home Mini with an early purchase.

On the other hand, the Pixel 2 is incredibly hideous. So take that into account before buying it. The Pixel 2 XL looks a lot better, but also a lot more expensive.