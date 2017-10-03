‘Stardew Valley’ finally coming to the Nintendo Switch this week

As excited as Nintendo Switch owners are about new properties such as Project Octopath Traveler and sequels like Xenoblade Chronicles 2, some of the most anticipated releases for the console are ports of games that have already launched on other platforms. One of those games is farming, dungeon crawling and life sim Stardew Valley, one of the biggest success stories of 2016. Good news: The wait is almost over.

On Monday, developer Eric Barone announced that Stardew Valley will be available on the Switch eShop starting on Thursday, October 5th for $14.99. This is the first time the game will be on a Nintendo or portable console.

Nintendo originally revealed that Stardew Valley would make its way to the Switch earlier this year, before the console even launched. Aside from being the only way to take the game with you wherever you go, the Switch version of the game will also be the first console version to receive the multiplayer update, set to launch in 2018.

Stardew Valley is one of several high-profile indie game releases coming to the Switch in the coming weeks and months. During the Nindie Summer Showcase back in August, Nintendo showed off a range of upcoming indie titles, including Super Meat Boy Forever, Shovel Knight: King of Cards and No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again. That’s just a small sampling of the deluge of indie games on the way for Switch through 2017 and into 2018.

The Stardew Valley port on the Switch was developed by Sickhead Games and will be published by Chucklefish. And once again, it will be available on the Switch eShop starting this Thursday, October 5th for $14.99.