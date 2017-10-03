You can download the PS4 5.00 update now – here’s what you need to know

Following a month or so of beta testing, PS4 system software update 5.00 is now rolling out to the public. If your PS4 is set up for automatic downloads, you might already have the update installed, but if not, just power on your PS4 and you should receive a notification. Weighing in at just 375 MB, it shouldn’t very take long to download.
Once you’ve installed the update, you’ll probably want to check out what all has changed. We’ve covered some of the modifications and improvements in a previous article, but we’ll focus on all of the big changes below.
One of the most significant additions in the 5.00 update is “Family on PlayStation Network,” which is a new system that makes it easier for parents to set up separate accounts for their children. Multiple adults can be part of the same family, and the Family Manager has the ability to promote other adults and customize parental control levels.
In 5.00, Sony is replacing the Favorite Groups tab with a Custom Lists tab. This feature will give PS4 users the ability to create and edit custom lists of friends. If you have a specific group that you always raid with in Destiny 2, you can put them in their own list and easily send them all an invite without having to sort through your entire friends list.
Another major piece of the update is the further refinement of the Quick Menu, which now keeps track of downloads and installations, allows you to see party invite or leave a party and will automatically pull up the system clock.
Some of the key features that Sony unveiled today include Team Tournaments, in which teams will compete for prizes in games such as Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and World of Tanks; the ability to follow anyone, even if they don’t have a verified account; and messages with a link to a website will now feature a preview of the link (like in your mobile text chats). A healthy mix of big additions and small revisions.
You can read the full list of patch note for PS4 system software update 5.00 below:
Main features in version 5.00 update
- You can now add users of your PS4 as family members. This makes it easy to manage your child’s account information and to restrict PS4 features. To add family members, select (Settings) > [Parental Controls/Family Management].
- As the family manager, you can set up your family.
- Up to seven family members (including you) can be in your family and use online features.
- Multiple adults can be in your family. The family manager can make other adults in the family parents or guardians. The family manager and family members who are parents or guardians can adjust parental controls for the children in your family.
- You can configure parental control settings for each child. Using parental controls, you can restrict use of online features and communication with other players, set restrictions for games, restrict use of the Internet browser, and set spending limits for PlayStation Store.
- You can configure parental controls anytime from your PC or smartphone.
- You can now follow anyone, not just verified accounts. Select (Follow) on a person’s profile screen, and their activities and broadcasts will appear in [What’s New]. You automatically follow your Friends, but you have the option to unfollow them.
- Recommendations for who to follow are now offered based on the games you play. Select (Friends) > (Follow).
- You can now choose who can follow you and who can see your follow list. Select (Settings) > [Account Management] > [Privacy Settings], and then configure each setting.
- (Custom Lists) has been added to (Friends). Create custom lists to easily organize your Friends and choose players to send messages or game invitations to.
- For certain broadcasts, (Communities) now appears on the (Live from PlayStation) viewing screen. To access the broadcaster’s community, select (Communities).
- You can now view (Notifications) on the quick menu.
- The following languages have been added as system languages.
- Czech, Indonesian, Hungarian, Romanian, Vietnamese, Greek, Thai.
- When broadcasting PlayStation VR gameplay, you can now see spectator comments on your VR headset screen.
Other features in version 5.00
- For (Messages), screen layout has been improved, and the following features have been added.
- You can now receive music that has been shared with you as a message. Select the message to play the music.
- Messages containing a URL now display a preview.
- The following features have been added to the quick menu.
- You can now select [Leave This Party] to leave the party.
- You can now see albums and playlists for songs playing in Spotify.
- A clock has been added.
- The following features have been added to (Settings) > [Notifications].
- You can now disable pop-up notifications during video playback.
- You can now choose the color of pop-up notifications.
- You can now choose to show or hide message details in notifications.
- You can now choose to broadcast in 1080p (60 fps) when using Twitch on your PlayStation 4 Pro.
- You can now enjoy Blu-ray Disc and DVD content in virtual surround sound when you connect headphones to PlayStation VR.