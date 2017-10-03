Netflix subscribers have a heck of a month to look forward to in October, with tons of great new content set to be added to Netflix’s always-expanding catalog of movies, TV shows, comedy specials, and documentaries. The biggest news is definitely the upcoming premiere of Stranger Things season 2, which will be released in full on Friday, October 27th. But the new season of Stranger Things is just one of 29 different Netflix originals coming this month.
It all starts on Tuesday with a brand new stand-up special from comedian Rodney Carrington, and the releases keep on rolling straight through to the end of the month. Want to see what’s in store from Netflix? We’ve covered the list before, but this post includes a refresher now that October is here and Netflix has begun releasing its new originals.
Available October 3rd
- Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 5th
- Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 6th
- ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 10th
- Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 12th
- Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available October 13th
- El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 17th
- Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 20th
- 1922– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
- Haters Back Off: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- One of Us– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available October 24th
- Wanted: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wanted: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 27th
- Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 30th
- Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available October 31st
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
