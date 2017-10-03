Netflix subscribers have a heck of a month to look forward to in October, with tons of great new content set to be added to Netflix’s always-expanding catalog of movies, TV shows, comedy specials, and documentaries. The biggest news is definitely the upcoming premiere of Stranger Things season 2, which will be released in full on Friday, October 27th. But the new season of Stranger Things is just one of 29 different Netflix originals coming this month.

It all starts on Tuesday with a brand new stand-up special from comedian Rodney Carrington, and the releases keep on rolling straight through to the end of the month. Want to see what’s in store from Netflix? We’ve covered the list before, but this post includes a refresher now that October is here and Netflix has begun releasing its new originals.

Available October 3rd

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 5th

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 6th

ID-0: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylanders Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 10th

Christina P: Mother Inferior — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 12th

Fe de etarras — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available October 13th

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kingdom of Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MINDHUNTER: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Babysitter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 17th

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Slasher: Guilty Party — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 20th

1922– NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Haters Back Off: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One of Us– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wheelman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available October 24th

Wanted: Season 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wanted: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 27th

Stranger Things 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 30th

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available October 31st

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To see all the content coming to Netflix in October including content from other studios, head over here.