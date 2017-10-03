Christmas is coming early this year for Google fans, as the company prepares to unveil its fall product lineup during a press conference on Wednesday. Apple’s annual late-summer event always stirs up the most hype, but Google’s Pixel unveiling last year has left Android fans around the world waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the second-generation models. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL aren’t exactly Google’s best-kept secret at this point, but the flood of leaks leading up to Wednesday’s big event is a testament to the success Google has had in making its new Pixel lineup a fan favorite among savvy Android users.

Of course we all know that Google is set to debut two new smartphones during the big show tomorrow, but what else does the Mountain View-based tech giant have in store? In this post, we’ll take a look at everything you can expect to see on stage during Wednesday’s big press conference.

New Pixel Phones

Yes, the new Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are going to be the stars of the show on October 4th. We’ve seen details trickle in for the past few months, but the dam broke on Tuesday when gadget leaker Evan Blass published just about every last detail surrounding the phones in a new report. Here are some highlights:

Pixel 2 is made by HTC, Pixel 2 XL is made by LG

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 powers both phones

Pixel 2 has a 5-inch Full HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio

Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch QHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio

64GB or 128GB of storage

4GB of RAM

According to earlier reports, here’s how pricing shakes out:

Pixel 2 64GB: $649

Pixel 2 128GB: $749

Pixel 2 XL 64GB: $849

Pixel 2 XL 128GB: $949

That’s right… just like flagship phones from top-tier smartphone makers Apple and Samsung, Google’s new Pixel phones will be very expensive. As for when you can expect the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to be released, Blass says the smaller Pixel 2 will begin shipping on October 19th while the larger and more hotly anticipated Pixel 2 XL won’t launch until November 15th.

Finally, here are images of both phones, also from Blass:

Pixel 2

Image Source: VentureBeat

Pixel 2 XL

Image Source: VentureBeat

Smart Speakers

In addition to new smartphones, Google is expected to unveil not one but two new smart speakers during its event on Wednesday. The first may be a larger, more high-end version of the company’s popular Google Home speaker called the “Google Home Max,” though precious little is known about it for the time being. The second is a smaller “Google Home Mini” speaker, which was just confirmed by a leak on Tuesday morning. The new smaller Home speaker is expected to be priced at $49.99, perfectly in line with the Echo Dot it will look to compete against.

New Laptop

Google’s Chromebook Pixel is also expected to be refreshed on Wednesday, with the new version carrying the name “Google Pixelbook.” The new high-end notebook will have updated specs and will come in three different storage sizes. Here’s how pricing is rumored to pan out:

Google Pixelbook 128GB: $1,199.99

Google Pixelbook 256GB: $1,399.99

Google Pixelbook 512GB: $1,749.99

An optional “Pixelbook Pen” will reportedly cost an additional $99.

New VR Headset

Google has been into mobile VR ever since it first debuted Google Cardboard back in 2014. Of course, the company’s next-generation headset is just a tiiiiiny bit more sophisticated than Cardboard. Rumor has it the new Daydream VR headset will come in three different colors and will cost $99.99, which is $20 more expensive than the previous-generation model.