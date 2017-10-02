Sony’s updated PlayStation VR headset has an improved design, new features

On Monday, Sony updated the PlayStation VR FAQ on the PlayStation Blog to reflect the fact that a new model of the hardware will be launching in the near future. Dubbed CUH-ZVR2, the updated model features a number of welcome changes, including a modified design with stereo headphone cables integrated into the headset and what Sony refers to as a “slimmer, streamlined” connection cable that won’t be as obtrusive as the original model.

In addition to updating the headset, Sony is introducing a new Processor Unit which will support HDR pass through as well. Previously, PS VR owners had to disconnect their consoles from the Processor Unit and plug them back into the TV in order to view HDR content, but now all they have to do is power the PS VR headset off.

Sony notes that while all PS VR games will be compatible with both models, owners of the original PS VR model will not be able to swap out the old Processor Unit with the new one, because the CUH-ZVR2 uses different cables than the first model. If you want HDR pass through, you have to buy a whole new unit.

Sony is not yet ready to announce a US release date for the new PS VR model, but the CUH-ZVR2 will launch in Japan on October 14th. Pricing for all PS VR bundles will stay the same even after the new model launches, which means you’ll still be able to pick up the headset and camera bundle for $399 whenever the new model arrives.