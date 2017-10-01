New iPhone 8 Plus ad highlights new Portrait Lighting feature

Apple is likely saving the bulk of its advertising resources for the forthcoming iPhone X, but the company hasn’t completely forgotten about its iPhone 8 models. Over the weekend, Apple released a brand new commercial touting the new Portrait Lighting mode on the iPhone 8 Plus. As Apple notes on its website, its new Portrait Lighting mode is the culmination of countless hours or research into “the art and science of portraiture” and enables users to adorn their photos with eye-catching shadows, spotlight effects, and more.

The new ad, which is called Portraits of Her, is 38 seconds long and features a woman walking down the street as the background and lighting changes around her. The changing backdrops all represent the different effect options available in the Portrait Lighting mode, a selection which includes Studio Light, Contour Light and Stage Light.

The video is well done and certainly does an adequate job of drawing attention to the iPhone 8 Plus’ new Portrait Lighting feature. Still, we’re not exactly sure that the feature is going to help sell more iPhone 8 Plus models. If anything, it’s a nice little perk, but hardly a game-changer in and of itself.

As a final point, if you watch the video closely, you’ll note that Apple indicates that the feature remains in Beta and that the sequences in the video were sped up in the interest of time.