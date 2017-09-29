Welcome to iPhone 8 release day. Again.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus went on sale on September 22nd in various markets around the world, after a week of preorders. Estimates that followed the first launch weekend revealed that Apple sold fewer iPhone 8 models than in any year since the current iPhone design was first introduced. But that’s because many buyers are waiting for the iPhone X, which is due on November 3rd.

Meanwhile, while various iPhone 8 versions are still sold out in some of the first wave launch markets, Apple on Friday launched the new handsets in 29 more markets.

Apple may be dealing with iPhone X manufacturing issues, but it certainly looks like the company has no problems mass-producing enough iPhone 8 supply to expand the iPhone 8’s reach to a large number of markets only a week after the original launch.

Starting September 29th, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available in Andorra, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, India, Isle of Man, Israel, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Two major markets are included in this second wave of launches, including India and Russia.

That brings the number of markets where the iPhone 8 is available up to almost 60, which is an impressive logistical achievement. What’s also interesting is that come November 3rd, the iPhone X will launch in all of these markets at the same time.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 starts at $699 or $799 in the US, depending on what size you choose, so expect international prices to go well above that.