The Pixel 2 might come with a deal the iPhone can’t match

If you’re the kind of Android user who loves Google Pixel phones but hates their prices, you should know that the incoming Pixel 2 models are going to be at least as expensive as their predecessors. That’s still more affordable than the latest iPhones, particularly the iPhone X, or Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 models.

If that’s not enough, Google just launched a trade-in program to make the Pixel 2 seem more affordable, and it slashed the prices of the older models. But a new report says that Google might be working on a Pixel 2 offer so good that you won’t be able to refuse.

At the end of a post that listed most of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs, Android Authority included a piece of information that sounds too good to be true.

Apparently, purchasing a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL will get you unlimited Google Cloud storage until 2023. That means you’d be able to store anything in Google’s cloud for years, not just pictures.

If true, that would be huge, as it’d offer those people who use a lot of cloud storage some massive savings over the course of 5 years — 2023 does sound pretty arbitrary.

Currently, each Google account comes with 15GB of free cloud storage. 100GB costs $1.99 per month, while 1TB of storage is priced at $9.99. Need more? $99.99 buys 10TB of storage per month — what are you doing with all that data?

That said, we still have to wait for Google to confirm this wild claim, so don’t get too excited. The Pixel 2 event is scheduled for October 4th.