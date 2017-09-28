Ford is going to sell a $100,000 luxury pickup truck

Do pickup truck buyers have an eye for luxury? Ford is betting they do, and it’s going to put its money where its mouth is with its all-new 2018 F-450 Super Duty Limited 4X4 which, when fully decked out with all of its top-of-the-line options, will set you back nearly $100,000.

The new truck, which Ford says is for everyone “from boat captains to captains of industry,” is absolutely packed with features that you probably wouldn’t even think to expect in a pickup truck. There’s heated and ventilated leather seats, a panoramic moonroof, heated leather steering wheel, and adaptive cruise control and steering.

The four-door F-450 Super Duty Limited obviously also comes packed with a suite of features that make it a capable work truck, like a 360-degree rear camera, a locked storage space, and quad-beam LED headlamps. All that fancy gear is powered by a 6.7-liter V8.

Image Source: Ford

It’s a marriage of utility and luxury that you don’t often see, and that’s reflected in its astronomical price tag. The vehicle starts at $87,100, and the fully loaded model is priced at $94,455. Add on dealer fees and taxes and you’ll easily be looking at a hundred grand to drive one of these beauties off the lot.

“Imagine opening the door to your humidor and sinking into your favorite leather lounge chair – that’s the sensation new Super Duty Limited inspires,” Ford design manager Aileen Barraza said in a press release. That’s an interesting way to describe a work truck, but if Ford wants to take the gamble, more power to them. The new luxury pickup is slated to arrive this winter.