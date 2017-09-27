Every PS4, PS3 and PS Vita game you can download for free in October

With fall and the holiday season rapidly approaching, you’re probably looking for ways to save money. Not only are there a metric ton of big games set to release in the coming months, but you also need to buy gifts for your friends and family members. The bad news is that you’re still going to have to buy the upcoming blockbusters like Super Mario Odyssey, but the good news is that the free PS Plus games for October are pretty great.

Up first we have the massive, beloved final entry in the Metal Gear Solid franchise: The Phantom Pain. If you’ve never played this before, it might tide you over until Christmas. PS4 owners will also be able to pick up Amnesia: Collection for free, which includes two of the best horror games in recent memory. You can see the rest of the selection below, featuring games for PS3 and PS Vita (as well as two Cross Buy games):

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain | PS4

| PS4 Amnesia: Collection | PS4

| PS4 Monster Jam Battlegrounds | PS3

| PS3 Hustle Kings | PS3

| PS3 Hue | PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4)

| PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4) Sky Force Anniversary | PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4 & PS3)

All six games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, October 3rd. Just remember that you need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free while you had a PS Plus subscription.