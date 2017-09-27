Looking for some nifty new apps for your iPhone or iPad? Don’t want to spend any cash? Well you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve got seven solid options for you to check out on Wednesday.

TKeyboard

Normally $1.99.

Main Features:bluetooth keyboard,clipboard sync,album management,sync image. # Use Macbook keyboard to do typing for you iPhone and iPad!

# Sync clipboard between Mac and iPhone automatically.

# Manage photos for your iPhone on Mac Please also download Mac TKeyboard for free, just search TKeyboard on Mac App Store. Steps:

1. Add TKeyboard in system settings as a new keyboard.

2. Enable open access for TKeyboard.

3. Switch to TKeyboard when you do any typing

4. Type on Mac!

Download TKeyboard

Overlay

Normally $0.99.

Overlays is an elimination puzzle game ! Very easy to start , but it’s harder and harder as the time going ! “It’s hard to stop !” ~Some test player said to me after playing overlay . It looks a bit like Shades , but they are not exactly the same . Features:

– Simple rules

– Intuitive gameplay

– Difficult to master

– 3 modes of play. Easy. Normal. Hard.

– Beautiful, colorful, minimalist design. How to Play: The gameplay is simple.

– Move the falling blocks into the best position to combine blocks and clear rows.

– Place 2 blocks of the same color on top of each other to combine them into a single block of a darker color.

– Create a row of blocks with same color to clear the row.

– Don’t let your stack of blocks hit the top. Enjoy yourself

Download Overlay

HeadSharp Sports Mindset Coach

$3.99 in-app purchase for “Beast Mode” now free.

Reach peak sports performance with life-changing mindset coaching, self confidence, focus & motivation right from your phone! Tired of the same sports results over and over? Are you always nervous or afraid to make a mistake? Do you excel in practice but freeze up on game day? Want to reach peak performance while building self esteem, confidence, motivation and improving your mental toughness? Try Headsharp – an innovative sports coaching app with relaxing, tools and techniques to up your game while developing a growth mindset. Whether you play soccer, lacrosse, baseball, softball, rugby, wrestling, jiu jitsu or any other sport, Headsharp will come in handy and boost your self esteem and performance in a snap. Start winning more and dominating on the field with Headsharp! BENEFITS:

– Confidence

– Motivation

– Consistency in practice and competition

– Manage Nerves

– Mental Toughness TESTIMONIALS

“The game day checklist was perfect. Instead of getting myself all nervous, I stepped on the mat confident and ready” C. Quinn Jiu Jitsu World Champion. “Headsharp has helped me a lot with always showing up to my A game” A. Luna 2x Jiu Jitsu world medalist. “Headsharp always had me more focused and more prepared than my opponents. They always kept the motivation and confidence when I needed it the most” B. Calas 2x wrestling state champion. “I felt control over the field from the first huddle to the last snap. I feel more comfortable leading the team into battle and command respect in the huddle”. Michael, High School Quarterback. WHAT IS HEADSHARP ?

Headsharp is a personal development company with positive learning, confidence and self esteem tools to help teams and athletes develop a growth mindset of a champion for a great sports performance. We offer the ideal motivation, tools and training for upcoming stars. OUR FOUNDATION AND VALUES

Our proven techniques and game day checklists will help you on your quest to reach peak levels.

Rest assured we have your back at all time. THE STORY BEHIND HEADSHARP

Chris Noto, is a certified mindset coach, mental skills trainer and NLP practitioner. He has over 20 years’ experience coaching athletes, and is a former Pan Jiu Jitsu Medalist. From 1996-2008 he helped coach his brother and several athletes to state championships and All American honors. The experience from developing elite athletes gave him a competitive advantage to understand what it takes mentally and physically for individual athletes and teams to succeed in athletics. In 2008 he transitioned to a mental skills coach for all team sports for athletes across the country. These competitors saw similar results including state championships and college scholarships. So, what are you waiting for? Join the movement and be Headsharp in a snap! Download Headsharp right now!

Download HeadSharp Sports Mindset Coach

Max & Meredith: The Search for Percival

Normally $3.99.

Winner of a Parents’ Choice Approved Award “A marvelous new storybook app … backed by research of what is most effective in helping children comprehend, grow, and retain content while learning.”

– Teachers With Apps “Solid early elementary fare”

– School Library Journal “An excellent app that promotes reading comprehension.”

– Geeks With Juniors “Belongs high on the list of recommendations to elementary teachers, special-ed teachers, parents, and caregivers.”

– Best Apps for Kids Recommended for ages 2 to 8. ****** Welcome to Max & Meredith: The Search for Percival, the interactive children’s book app where kids choose the course of the story. In the quiet yet curious town of Everdale, something is amiss: Max’s dog Percival is missing! Should Max and Meredith rush into action or formulate a plan? Should they form a search party or lure Percival back to town? You decide! Faced with decisions and dilemmas in the search for Percival, kids choose what to do, leading down one of eight unique storylines on a journey filled with contraption construction, music-making, and much more. With two modes – narration and storybook – kids can team up with a grown-up or explore Everdale for themselves. Features:

– An original interactive story filled with decision points leading down eight unique storylines

– Storybook mode for parents to read aloud, encouraging both parent and child to engage in decisions driving the story

– Narration mode to empower kids to explore on their own

– An immersive, original soundtrack Max & Meredith: The Search for Percival is created and developed by Move On Pluto, a digital media company dedicated to encouraging the imaginations of young minds through interactive storytelling.

Download Max & Meredith: The Search for Percival

Pods – Podcast Player

Normally $1.99.

Offline first, simple and VERY fast podcast player

No on boarding or registration. Focusing on playing and discovering podcasts We love podcasts, so we made a podcast player that is full featured, beautiful and easy to use. Key features

⁃ Discover: Subscribe to any podcast in iTunes and more.

⁃ Browse by charts, networks and categories

⁃ Share quotes from any podcast, unique feature

⁃ Spread the word with podcast and episode sharing

⁃ Search on episode names

– Start and stop player using 3Dtouch

⁃ Search on episode or podcast descriptions

⁃ Supports dynamic links share and open podcasts within the app

⁃ Lista and edit locally downloaded podcasts

⁃ Play podcasts in different speeds 1/2,x 1x and 2x

⁃ Control the player from your headphone

⁃ Download podcast episodes from all views

⁃ Stream podcasts

⁃ Saving your last played episode

⁃ Displaying time left of any started podcast episode

⁃ Works on iPhone and iPad

⁃ If you are missing something pleas let me know i love to develop new stuff. :) “The player works great with iPhone ‘s 3D touch interface”

“You can search your favorite by episode names. It also displays time left of any started podcast. It automatically save your last podcast. You can also control the podcast by your headphone.” /reviewtheapps.com

Download Pods – Podcast Player

Capo touch

Normally $9.99.

Capo touch helps you learn to play the songs in your music collection by ear. By slowing down songs without changing their pitch, detecting chords automatically, and with its many other sophisticated features, Capo touch has you learning to play more songs in less time. Here are just a few of the (many!) features that get our users excited: • GET THE CHORDS: Capo analyzes the songs you load by “listening” to them, and then displays all the chords alongside the song during playback. In addition to naming the chords, Capo can show diagrams for guitar, ukulele, banjo, mandolin and bass. When Capo misses a chord or gets it wrong, you can correct the detected chords easily and Capo saves your changes along with the song. You can specify alternate chord voicings, and you can even choose to display left-handed chord diagrams. Rock on, southpaws! • CHANGE THE SPEED: Capo can slow down (and speed up) your favorite music without changing its pitch, so you can practice with the recording at a comfortable pace. Its high-quality time stretching engine ensures that your music sounds great at any speed. • …OR STOP TIME COMPLETELY: If you lay a finger down on the waveform during playback, Capo touch puts you in direct control of the timeline while the sound keeps on playing. This helps you hear quickly-played notes clearly, and gives you a chance to listen carefully to how the notes in a phrase connect to one another. • CHANGE THE KEY: Quickly transpose your music to a different key so you can play or sing along with it comfortably. The chords and chord diagrams update immediately to reflect the new key as you drag the pitch slider. • MUTE / SOLO INSTRUMENTS & VOCALS: With Capo’s cutting-edge isolation effect, focus on the parts of a song you are trying to learn by simply adjusting a few sliders. Solo the sound of a single instrument/vocal to hear it more clearly, or mute it to create a custom backing track. • SAVE CHANGES: Capo saves all your work (edited chords, regions, playback speed, etc.) automatically as you’re learning. When you return to the song again, you’re ready to pick up where you left off. Projects are compatible with Capo 3 for macOS (sold separately), and can be synced via iCloud. • ACCESS *ALL* YOUR MUSIC: Rather than hiding or displaying errors for the songs you discovered on Apple Music, Capo touch helps you quickly buy them on iTunes so you can start your learning immediately. And for those tracks you already own that are stuck in the cloud, Capo can take you directly to the Music app to download them quickly. The free trial download has the following limitations: • Only 30 seconds of audio playback is allowed per session, but provides full access to slowing, audio transposition, and our isolation engine

• Chord detection results are not available

Download Capo touch

Speedo

Normally $0.99.

It can help you not exceed the limit of speed . Speed limiter with sound and visual alarm.

Super simple GPS speedometer

Odometer HUD. Two mirroring modes for best uses on any tilt just swip up or down.

Download Speedo