With the Pixel 2 just a week away, you can now trade in your old phone to Google

We’re just over a week away from Google’s October 4th press conference where the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expected to make their debut, and in order to make the phone more affordable, Google has opened up a new trade-in program on its website. If you have a phone on the list of eligible devices, you can opt to trade it in during the checkout process for up to $388. The refund credit will be applied to your credit card.

Of course, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have yet to be announced, so the program currently only applies to the original two Pixel models. But once the new phones launch, they should be integrated into the program.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, just head to this link and scroll down to the Trade In section of the form. Click on it to open up a new window, then click the blue Begin Trade In button. From here, you choose your phone from the list of eligible devices, provide details about the storage, carrier and condition of the phone and get an estimate from Google. Then ship it to Google with the prepaid trade-in kit.

If you’re wondering how much your phone is worth to Google, check this list from Android Authority:

Nexus 6: $35-$80

Nexus 5X: $82.50-$115

Nexus 6P: $113-165

LG G6: $35.20-230

Samsung Galaxy Note 5: $61-150

Samsung Galaxy S7: $52-$150

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge: $40.40-$175

Samsung Galaxy S8: $59.60-$305

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: $66-$345

iPhone 6: $35-$143

iPhone 7: $61.40 – $363

iPhone 7 Plus: $68-$388

iPhone SE: $30-$143

Unfortunately, the prices are fairly disappointing all the way around. You don’t have to look far to find sellers unloading these phones for hundreds of dollars more than what Google will give you. Scrolling through the first page of eBay listing for the iPhone 7 Plus, I’m not seeing anything below $500. But if you’d rather take the effort out of it and don’t mind losing out on some cash, Google’s trade in program is an option.